Like its French counterpart in Cannes, the Venice Film Festival is not only an arbiter of film, but also of fashion. For two weeks every year, international stars descend on a seaside red carpet for both a celebration of what’s to come in cinema and a parade of unapologetic movie star glamour. The Venice Film Festival has long provided the chance for actors, directors, models, and even the occasional musician to have their moment the Italian sun in the highest of fashion.

Over the past few years, there’s been memorable moments like Zendaya’s leather Balmain dress and Taylor Russell’s film festival debut in Balenciaga. But the Venice Film Festival is used to hosting headline-making fashion. For almost a century, everyone from Sophia Loren to Cate Blanchett has graced the event in drool-worthy custom and couture gowns. Now, in honor of the festival’s 2024 season, we’re looking back (specifically at the last 70 years), highlighting a few of our favorite fashion statements from the Venice red carpet.

Isabelle Huppert, 2023 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The French actress and Balenciaga ambassador wore the brand on the red carpet for the premiere of Maestro, showing off the dynamic design with every step she took. This year she’ll return as the Jury President.

Ava DuVernay, 2023 Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The director chose classic elegance and wore a custom, butter yellow Prada design to the premiere of her film, Origin.

Taylor Russell, 2022 Dominique Charriau/WireImage The Bones and All star proved her worth as a budding style star when she stepped out for the premiere of her Luca Guadagnino-directed film in a kelley green Balenciaga dress.

Cate Blanchett, 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress turned into a walking flower pot thanks to Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli, attending the premiere of her film, Tár, in a black jumpsuit topped with a hand-painted bouquet.

Harry Styles, 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While for the most part, it’s the gowns we remember from the Venice Film Festival, every once in a while, a men’s look comes about that truly catches our eye. At the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, it was Harry Styles who stood out from the sea of black tuxes in a blue, Gucci suit and shirting featuring a dramatic lapel.

Tessa Thompson, 2022 John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only was Tessa Thompson’s Elie Saab gown a sculptural work of art, but her choice to pair the piece with red tights and heels made it look like the actress emerged from the very red carpet upon which she walked.

Jodie Turner-Smith, 2022 John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jodie-Turner Smith wore about a half a dozen incredible dresses during the Venice Film Festival in 2022, all of which could easily make this list, but this crayon-patterned Christopher John Rogers pre-fall 2022 dress definitely stood out as the best of the best.

Timothée Chalamet, 2022 Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Styles, Timothée Chalamet is known for turning men’s red carpet wear on its head, and he did just that at the Bones and All premiere in a metallic red custom Haider Ackermann look featuring a backless halter top.

Zendaya, 2021 Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s been three years since Zendaya attended the premiere of Dune in this custom, leather Balmain dress, yet we still cannot stop thinking about it.

Lily-Rose Depp, 2019 Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The Chanel ambassador wore an ethereal dress from the French House to the premiere of her film, The King, in 2019.

Lady Gaga, 2018 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga has never been afraid to make a statement on the red carpet, and in 2018 she made her debut at the Venice Film Festival to promote her film, A Star is Born, wearing a show-stopping Valentino couture dress covered in ostrich feathers.

Chloë Sevigny, 2018 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny ditched the usual gown for a pink Chanel couture mini dress for an appearance at the festival in 2018.

Tilda Swinton, 2018 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Tilda Swinton once again embraced her quirky red carpet style, wearing a head-to-toe red leopard print Schiaparelli dress with matching heels and gloves.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2017 AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images The actress embraced her inner ballerina in a polka-dotted tulle Dior dress with pressed flowers that bloomed beneath the surface.

Emma Stone, 2016 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Stone celebrated her film, La La Land, in a silver Versace dress featuring a skirt of fabric strips that danced around the actress’s legs as she walked.

Dakota Johnson, 2015 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Johnson proved that there is beauty in simplicity, attending the Black Mass premiere wearing an elegant, strapless Prada dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow looked like a confection at the Contagion premiere in a baby pink Prada dress featuring a bow-tied halter top and completely open back.

Anne Hathaway, 2008 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images We’re all very familiar with the high-low dress, but have you ever seen it turned on its side a la Anne Hathaway’s Versace number at the Rachel Getting Married premiere in 2008?

Nicole Kidman, 2004 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The silhouette of Nicole Kidman’s 2004 Gucci dress was relatively simple, all the better to emphasize the beautiful fabric work across the silver gown.

Jane Fonda, 1967 Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Almost 60 years ago, Jane Fonda attended the Venice Film Festival with her then-husband, Roger Vadim. The actress wore a flowing dress with a decorated collar and voluminous hair.

Brigitte Bardot, 1958 STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images Brigitte Bardot celebrated the premiere of her film, Love Is My Profession (En cas de malheur), in a knee-length strapless gown with a matching jacket on top.

Sophia Loren, 1958 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Sophia Loren won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress in 1958 wearing a dress with a gathered bust and full skirt.