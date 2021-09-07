There’s red carpet style, then there’s Zendaya. The acclaimed actress is truly in a league of her own when it comes to serving looks, and she never fails to leave us all gasping at her statuesque perfection. She’s astoundingly beautiful, of course, but her sense of style is as playful and experimental as it is refined — she has a knack for making pieces like a hot pink Tom Ford breastplate or a macrame vest look as natural as Rue’s gentle smile. This week, she’s pulling out all the stops at the Venice Film Festival and press tour for her new film, the highly-anticipated Dune remake.

Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the Dune premiere and photocall with the rest of cast. She posed with director Denis Villeneuve and the cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson. She wore a long white shirt-dress with a pink sash and oversized jacket, all by Valentino; she’s the face of the house’s fall 2021 campaign.

Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

For a dinner celebrating the brand, she also wore a chocolate brown Valentino bubble hem dress with voluminous sleeves. This is such a difficult silhouette to wear with aplomb, but for Zendaya, it’s just another opportunity to stunt. The updo, the simple pointed-toe heels, it is all pure perfection.

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

For the Dune premiere, Zendaya wore a breathtaking nude gown by Balmain. The leather drapes beautifully across her frame, almost as if she had just emerged from the waters of Venice. In order to achieve the look, creative director Olivier Rousteing and the atelier worked off a cast model of her bust — just like her already-iconic breastplate moment.

Photo Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

We also need to talk about her Bulgari necklace. Look at this thing! The giant emerald reportedly weighed in at an eye-popping 93 carats, while it is surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a snake. Truly a work of art, and she wears it so easily.

Photo: LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images.

Next, the Dune press tour continued in Paris. Here, she’s wearing a structured shirt dress by Bottega Veneta, including the brand’s new take on the thigh-high boot — a trend to watch this fall and winter season.

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.

Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.

Zendaya walked the carpet for the Parisian premiere in yet another incredible outfit. This time, she’s wearing an exquisite two-piece look by Alaïa, a master of knits and tailoring. The deep plum color is accented by her fluffy curls, which provided a visual rhyme with the skirt’s dramatic flair.