Zendaya Shares a Grinning Sneak Peek at Euphoria Season 2

A lot has happened for Euphoria stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer since the premiere of its first season, but it’s been nearly six months since we’ve gotten any update on their characters in the series’ two-hour-long specials. Then, on Tuesday, HBO treated us to the first look at season 2—sort of. The 30-second wordless clip finds Zendaya and Schafer at school, standing in the middle of a hallway as their classmates scurry past. Schafer wears tie-dye pants and a cropped t-shirt, while Zendaya is grinning from ear to ear. Last season left off with the Zendaya’s Rue doing her very best not to relapse, while her character’s best friend Jules (Schafer) tries out therapy and leaves her behind

Schafer recently told W that she’s lining up acting roles beyond Euphoria, but can’t announce anything just yet. Though she’s been busy otherwise. The former model recently published her drawings in an A24 book; walked Mugler; and caught up with Gogo Graham, who makes bespoke designs for trans women. With creator Sam Levinson’s guidance, she also recently co-write the Euphoria’s episode centered on Jules. As for Zendaya, the Spiderman star and historic Emmy Award winner will soon join Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, which was originally set to premiere last November. It will now finally be unveiled this September at the Venice Film Festival. Then there’s the latest Spider-Man sequel with Tom Holland and, she’ll also provide her voice to LeBron James’s take on Space Jam.

Courtesy of @zendaya

So, when exactly will we get more of a sense of what’s next for the pair? Zendaya rather unhelpfully captioned her Instagram of the clip “See you soon :).” They have, however, started filming season 2. March saw Zendaya share several behind-the-scenes photos of her friend Alex, costar Angus Cloud, and lighting technician Angus Cloud on her Instagram Stories.

Zendaya and Schafer’s other costars have been keeping busy, too. Sydney Sweeney (Cassie) will soon appear in another HBO series, The White Lotus, as well as four films, including one with Pete Davidson. As for Jacob Elordi (Nate), the Calvin Klein ambassador has been palling around with his girlfriend and will next appear in Deep Water with exes Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.