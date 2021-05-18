Kaia Gerber is featured in a new, surprisingly intimate Vogue profile. The 19-year-old model reflects on beginning her career at 13, her love of modern melancholy literature, and her relatively new relationship with breakout Euphoria star Jacob Elordi — and beautifully perceptive words for defining love. Queue up the heart emojis.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that,” Gerber told Vogue, “has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.” If that hasn’t warmed your pandemic-stricken hearts, she also spoke intuitively about the difference between lust and love, in poetically wise words for a teenager: “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone,” she said.

She’s also leaning on Elordi as she makes her next career shift into acting. Gerber was recently cast in in the 10th season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, titled “Double Feature.” Gerber said that she is both “terrified” and “excited” about her new role, and that she’s been getting acting tips from Elordi. “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have,” said Gerber (Elordi studied drama at St. Joseph's Nudgee College in Brisbane, Australia). “So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.’”

If that’s not adorable enough, Gerber also likes buying him vintage clothes. While sharing recent purchases from a secret Instagram vintage retail account, she said that “I just got Jacob a shirt from there, too. It says, get high on Jesus, and it has a Bible and a cross coming out of it.” An impressive feat, considering we can’t even get our significant others to put on unwrinkled clothes. Here’s hoping the New York Times gives us the Modern Love column we need on this sincere, genuine young loving couple.