Kaia Gerber is Joining the Cast of American Horror Story

There’s a new addition to the Ryan Murphy cinematic universe: none other than Kaia Gerber, the 19-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford. The supermodel is set to make her acting debut in American Horror Story’s upcoming 10th season dubbed “Double Feature.” “If I’m dreaming this don’t wake me up,” Gerber commented on Murphy’s Instagram announcement on Tuesday night, adding “pinch me????” on her Stories.

Gerber’s role, however, is being kept under wraps. It is, however, the model’s television series acting debut. She’s previously starred in some short films, music videos, and had a small part in the 2016 Lifetime movie Sister Cities.

Murphy has hinted that there could be up to 20 seasons of the FX series, which kicked off with AHS: Murder House in 2011. Since then, the AHS creator and executive producer has built up a steady roster of regulars, including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, and Evan Peters. (Lady Gaga notably won a Golden Globe for her pre-A Star Is Born role as a murderous immortal witch in season 5.)

Gerber will join Paulson and Peters, as well as Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, and Angelica Ross (though, as the “Double Feature” name suggests, this season’s story will be split up into two distinct parts, so there’s no telling who Gerber will actually share screentime with). Macaulay Culkin will also be making his debut in the AHS-verse this year. Murphy has said he will play a “very, very great insane part.”. Murphy explained how he convinced Culkin to return to the screen last year: “I said, ‘Okay, here’s the pitch,’” Murphy told E! News. “And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. He paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”