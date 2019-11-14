American Horror Story has given us so much: Francis Conroy screaming "Balenciaga," Jessica Lange serving us dramatic monologues about how their won't be swimming pools, numerous gratuitous shots of Finn Wittrock and Evan Peters in underwear... but how much more does American Horror Story have to give?

Creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy isn't actually sure.

After a couple of rocky seasons, the FX anthology series has found its footing again with it's slasher flick-inspired ninth iteration , thanks to a new generation of actors. This is somewhat ironic, considering that while Murphy still controls his shows that are still on-air at FX, he's since moved on to producing new content for Netflix under a blockbuster deal. That's lead many to wonder just how long Murphy may be interested in keeping the AHS train chugging along. A 10th season has already been commissioned for next year, but it may make a certain amount of sense to end it there. Murphy is already preparing for that possibility.

"We’re working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back—because it might be our last season," Murphy told Deadline . "It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes’, so that’s been great."

His comments do somewhat track with recent comments from former AHS stars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Peters famously announced that season 8 would be his last, and Paulson sat out this most recent season as well. Both have been coy about returning.

"I would like to do something with Evan [Peters]," Paulson recently told TV Guide . "I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I'd love to have that experience again. If he'll come back, I'm back.”

Perhaps she already knew a possible reunion was in the cards, though Murphy wouldn't clarify which former cast members he had asked back.

Still, we shouldn't take Murphy's comments about the 10th seasons possibly being the last as the gospel truth. Later in the interview he says that AHS could go on for far longer than any of us would have ever suspected.

"We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10," says Murphy. "We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons."

The man he's negotiating with would be FX Chairmen John Landgraf, but Murphy admits that if FX decided to pass on future season he could very well reboot it as a Netflix Original as well.

"Would I call up Netflix? Yes." Murphy even says he hopes that the show's 96 Emmy nominations reach the triple digit mark before it's done and over.

So, like one of the witches from the Coven season, we really can't be sure if AHS 's death is imminent or if it might be revived and to live onward forever. Unfortunately, in the same interview Murphy clarifies that we shouldn't expect anymore seasons of Feud anytime soon. "I’m not working on any of that right now," he said.