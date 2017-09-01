There are certain actresses who eventually become as celebrated for their style as they are their acting—think Tilda Swinton, Halle Berry, and Nicole Kidman. These days, there’s a new face among their ranks: Zendaya. Since landing her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Gotta Shake It Up in 2009, Zendaya has proven herself a major triple threat as an actress, singer, and dancer. Her mastery extends to the red carpet as well—where, with the aid of stylist Law Roach, she shows off countless daring looks at every turn. Zendaya is truly a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transforming from a romantic, fairy-tale princess look to an edgy, menswear-inspired tuxedo with equal aplomb. Among her most memorable ensembles: a voluminous high-low Fausto Puglisi dress at the 2015 Met Gala, a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown paired with flowing locs at the 2015 Academy Awards, a perfectly summer-y Jonathan Simkhai frock to kick off the promo tour for Spiderman: Homecoming, and for the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020, the Tom Ford breastplate heard ‘round the world. Here, a look at some of the newly dubbed style icon’s best looks—from her years as a Disney star to a red carpet stunner.

1 At the Premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy: July 12, 2021. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Zendaya Coleman wore Moschino resort 2022 for the premiere of the Space Jam reboot—the colors recall the film’s new Tune Squad basketball uniforms.

2 The BET Awards: June 27, 2021 Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Zendaya, pictured here with Lil’ Kim, wore a dress paying homage to Beyoncé’s 2003 performance of “Crazy in Love” during this year’s BET Awards.

3 The 93rd Annual Academy Awards: April 25, 2021. Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images Zendaya made the Oscars red carpet her own in this yellow cutout Valentino dress.

4 The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards: April 22, 2021 Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE Wearing YSL.

5 The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards: January 12, 2020. Photo by Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wore this Tom Ford breastplate on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar just a few days before Zendaya appeared on the Critics’ Choice Awards carpet in it.

6 At the People's Choice Awards: November 10, 2019. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wearing Christopher Esber.

7 Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event: October 14, 2019. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A masterclass in layering.

8 The 71st Emmy Awards: September 22, 2019. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Channeling Poison Ivy at the Emmys.

9 At Fendi’s Couture Cocktail Party: July 4, 2019. Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi Greco-Roman style receives the Zendaya treatment, in the form of tousled waves, statement earrings, and sky-high sandals.

10 At the Daily Front Row 7th Annual Fashion Media Awards: September 5, 2019. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image A vintage velvet look punctuated by polka dots.

11 The Lancôme Idôle Fragrance Launch: July 2, 2019. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Lancome

12 Attending the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Show: July 02, 2019. Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Making the case for dickey blouses.

13 At the Premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home: June 26, 2019. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic The Armani Privé gown Zendaya wore to the Far From Home Los Angeles premiere was inspired by Spider-Man himself.

14 The Spider-Man: Far From Home photo call: June 17, 2019. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony The actress looked every bit the part of MJ at the Tower of London, one of the film’s locations.

15 At the L.A. Premiere of HBO’s Euphoria: June 04, 2019. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zendaya’s white tube dress was outfitted with 3-D texture at the premiere of Euphoria.

16 Los Angeles: May 9, 2019. Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Zendaya arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

17 The Met Gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion: May 6, 2019. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya cosplayed as Cinderella with the help of her stylist Law Roach for the 2019 Met Gala—even going so far as to leave a single glass slipper on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

18 The GQ Men of the Year Awards: September 5, 2018. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya donned a jaw-dropping, structural gown by Ralph & Russo in London.

19 The Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination: May 7, 2018 Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine The actress channeled Joan of Arc in Atelier Versace.

20 The 90th Annual Academy Awards: March 4, 2018. Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Wearing show-stopping Giambattista Valli.

21 The Fashion Awards: December 4, 2017. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The actress fully leans into the star print trend of 2017.

22 The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards: 2017. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Zendaya does velvet and ombré.

23 At Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards: November 13, 2017. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images For her appearance on the red carpet at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, Zendaya went for what can only be described as a bold look: a hot pink jumpsuit accented by a bow at her waist, along with black beauty elements and accessories.

24 At the Volez, Vogez, Voyagez—Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening: October 26, 2017. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images We now know what Zendaya looks like when she’s channeling classic French girl style...immaculate.

25 The InStyle Awards: October 23, 2017. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle Zendaya won the night in a Schiaparelli gown and a Pam Grier-esque afro inspired by her aunts’ hair from the Seventies.

26 The Teen Choice Awards: August 2017. We love a PJ set on the red (er, blue) carpet.

27 The Variety Power of Young Hollywood dinner: August 2017. Zendaya wears Vivetta and flawless curls to dinner in Los Angeles.

28 Paris Haute Couture Week: 2017. She can’t help herself! She loves an experimental fashion moment!

29 At a Ralph & Russo Party for Paris Haute Couture Week: July 3, 2017. This gown with the partially attached train screams Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina.

30 At the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall 2018 show: July 3, 2017. The actress made an appearance during Paris Haute Couture Week in diamonds and all-white.

31 At the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere: June 28, 2017. If there were any questions of Zendaya’s status as a Hollywood style icon, this draped gown custom made by Ralph & Russo has squashed them.

32 Visiting SiriusXM Studios: June 20, 2017. A window into Zendaya’s more casual tendencies: white sneakers, a white t-shirt, and an embellished jacket.

33 At a CineEurope event: June 18, 2017. While on a European press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya leaned into Spanish chic with a pair of wide-leg slacks and a graphic sweater.

34 At a photocall for Spider-Man: Homecoming: June 14, 2017. Zendaya opted for summery glamour for an event at the Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid.

35 The Met Gala “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”: May 1, 2017. We really have to hand it to Zendaya—she always knows how to match a standout hairstyle perfectly to her outfit.

36 The 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards: November 7, 2016 For a visit to Spring Studios in New York City, Zendaya wore a navy blue off-the-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown with in white floral details.

37 The 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards: April 2, 2016. Hitting her angles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

38 The Billboard Music Awards, May 22, 2016. A daytime event in Los Angeles calls for a mini crop top in blush; the mermaid tail skirt brings the glam.

39 The Met Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology”: 2016. Michael Kors and a bowl cut. Enough said.

40 amfAR’s Inspiration Gala: September 9, 2015. We can always count on Zendaya to put her own spin on menswear-inspired looks—just take one look at her bermuda shorts and diamanté sandals paired with a jacket and white button-down.

41 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: March 12, 2016. Zendaya looks every bit the flapper in a cropped bob, tea-length dress, and black ribbon worn as a choker.

42 The 58th Grammy Awards: February 15, 2016. Could Zendaya’s blonde mullet and slim, tailored suit have been inspired by David Bowie’s Thin White Duke character?

43 The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards: January 10, 2016. The actress went for a tiered, plunging crimson gown by Marchesa for her 2016 Golden Globes appearance.

44 Star Wars: The Force Awakens World Premiere: December 14, 2015. The picture of chic in a dove grey turtleneck with a rhinestone overlay skirt.

45 At The Clara Lionel Foundation’s 2nd Annual Diamond Ball: December 10, 2015. At Rihanna’s annual benefit, Zendaya rocked long, flowing pants and a slicked-back hairstyle.

46 The Los Angeles premiere of Blended: May 21, 2014. Zendaya’s height allows her to wear long, baggy shorts—which she paired here with a crop top and shrunken jacket.

47 The MTV Movie Awards: April 13, 2014. A rare floral dress makes an appearance.

48 The 56th GRAMMY Awards: January 26, 2014. Zendaya knows the silhouettes that work best on her: sheer, floor-grazing skirts with a slit, and a pair of killer pumps.

49 At a Paris Fashion Week party on October 3, 2015. The actress goes avant-garde in a deconstructed, oversize sweater, sheer paneled skirt, and pointed-toe heels.

50 The 2015 BET Awards: June 28, 2015. Wearing head-to-toe glitter.

51 The Met Gala, “China: Through The Looking Glass”: May 4, 2015. Zendaya turned heads at the Costume Institute’s annual benefit in Fausto Puglisi.

52 The 87th Annual Academy Awards: February 22, 2015. Photo by Getty Images Zendaya looked unbelievably chic at the 2015 Oscars, wearing Vivienne Westwood and locs. But E! host Giuliana Rancic made comments on the red carpet that night about Zendaya’s hair, prompting the actress to respond with a note posted to her social media. “Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect,” she said at the time. “There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

53 The 57th Annual Grammy Awards: February 8, 2015. Photo by Getty Images The 1970s makes a comeback at the 2015 Grammys—in the form of Zendaya rocking a teeny pixie cut and a striped Vivienne Westwood gown.

54 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ Governors Awards: November 8, 2014. Photo by Getty Images A black and white dress was made for a red lip and diamond collar.

55 The Princess Grace Awards Gala: October 8, 2014. Photo by Getty Images The actress dressed accordingly for a night at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, donning a floor-skimming ball gown by Vivienne Westwood.

56 The 42nd Annual American Music Awards: November 23, 2014. Zendaya does her spin on a mermaid-inspired outfit: flowing curls, golden trench with matching slacks, and an aquamarine bandeau.

57 The 12th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party: September 26, 2014. Photo by Getty Images Zendaya takes a leaf out of Pharrell’s book in this statement hat.

58 The BET Awards: June 29, 2014. Photo by Getty Images Zendaya makes a glam platform and slit maxi skirt more casual with a baseball cap, hoops, and a varsity jacket.

59 The 2014 Teen Choice Awards: August 10, 2014. Photo by Getty Images A hot pink bodycon moment.

60 The 2013 American Music Awards: November 24, 2013. Photo by Getty Images Zendaya experiments with superlong locks and a flowing asymmetrical top that accents her tall, slender figure.

61 Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards: March 23, 2013. Photo by Getty Images The actress is seen here wearing a number of trends from the mid aughts: strappy platform sandals, an embellished Peter Pan collar, and a statement gold watch.

62 The 40th Anniversary American Music Awards: 2012. Photo by Getty Images Zendaya opted for a sweet 1950s-inspired swing skirt and voluminous bob for the American Music Awards red carpet.