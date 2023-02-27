When Law Roach took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, he knew exactly what he was doing. “She’s been gone for a minute..... Y’all ready?” the celebrity stylist captioned a montage of some of Zendaya’s best red carpet looks over the years, set to Lil’ Kim’s “The Jump Off.” Of course, we all thought we were ready, parched for a Zendaya red carpet moment following the months-long draught since she last attended the Emmys in September 2022. In reality, though, nothing could have prepared us for the parade of looks Roach and Zendaya were about to deliver.

Zendaya’s return to the red carpet began on Saturday night when the actress stepped out for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards in a Versace gown from the brand’s spring/summer 2002 couture collection. A black, strapless dress with a plunging neckline and neon green details on the bodice and skirt, the look was another vintage win for the duo. Zendaya and Roach styled the ensemble simply, with Bulgari earrings and a bracelet, and the actress wore her recently-cut hair blown out for a mature look.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

But that wasn’t the only outfit Zendaya brought to the NAACP Awards, and when the actress took the stage later in the ceremony to present an award, she did so in an entirely new ensemble. This time, Zendaya wore Prada, a white two piece set comprised of a bra with star-shaped inlays and a column skirt featuring a waistline with the same cutouts. The look was inspired by a set from the brand’s spring/summer 1993 collection (which originally featured pants), and was recreated for the actress by Miuccia herself.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it was time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and once again, Roach and Zendaya came prepared. On Sunday night, the actress (who was nominated for her performance in Euphoria season two) stepped out in a more demure look compared to the skin-baring ensembles of the previous evening. After a night of vintage, it was time for a custom piece, and Zendaya tapped Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino to design a light pink, strapless silk gown for the event. Featuring a simple, bustier bodice, the dress featured a smattering of small rosettes at the waistline before erupting into 190 larger flowers that completely covered the skirt. This time, Zendaya and Roach didn’t hold back on the jewels, and added a large diamond necklace from Bulgari covered in candy-colored jewels and a bracelet to match. Zendaya wore her hair in the same blown out style, and opted for simple makeup with an emphasis on blush and mod lower lashes.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Rosettes have been one of the most popular trends of the season, popping up everywhere from Magda Butrym to Saint Laurent. Harry Styles became a champion of the floral appliqué when he wore an oversized rosette on his neck to the BRIT Awards earlier this month, and now that Zendaya has given the trend her seal of approval, get ready for a rosette overload.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

And just like that, after five months away, Zendaya managed to reclaim her throne as a red carpet pro. Hopefully we won’t have to wait another five months before we get another look from the actress because now we’ve been spoiled and we just want more.