Another Sunday, another awards show, and this time, we’re back in Los Angeles following last week’s trips to London for the BAFTAs. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are the actors’ awards—voted on by SAG-AFTRA members—and the honors come with the knowledge that your colleagues respect your work. Because of that, they’re often greatly lauded by the film and TV community, so a lot of big names to show up to the Fairmont Century Plaza dressed to the nines tonight.

On the film side, the nominations this year are led by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which each received five nominations, tying the record for the most nods for one film with Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), and Doubt (2008). As for the acting categories, the lead actor slate is made up solely of SAG first-timers, including Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Austin Butler, who would be the youngest to ever take home the award should he win. Cate Blanchett, too, who was nominated for Tár, could break a record. The actress has already tied Meryl Streep for the most film SAG Award bids with eighteen. If she wins, she will join Daniel Day-Lewis, Renée Zellweger, and Viola Davis as the fourth person to take home three SAG awards in the individual acting category. Of course, Davis could beat the record, should she win for Woman King.

And while all that is exciting, we aren’t here to talk nominations. We’re here to talk fashion. Because all those nominees mean we are going to get some good looks on the red carpet. Plus, since SAG recognizes both film and television, we have the added pleasure of seeing Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner, and Jenna Ortega, and more TV stars at the awards as well. Zendaya is also nominated, and while that doesn’t always guarantee an appearance by the actress, SAG has announced she will be presenting at the show, meaning there will be at least a glimpse of the star. You aren’t going to want to miss what she’s wearing, as well as what everyone else brings to the table, so be sure to keep checking back here for complete red carpet coverage of the 2023 SAG Awards.

Haley Lu Richardson Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Jamie Lee Curtis Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Patricia Arquette Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Adam DiMarco Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Sharpe Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Michael Imperioli VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jenny Slate Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Kathryn Newton Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

F. Murray Abraham Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elaine Hendrix Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Gabriel LaBelle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Butters Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Antonia Gentry Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Reza jewelry.

Caitlin Reilly Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Edwin Lee Gibson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images