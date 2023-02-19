The road to the Oscars continues, and our next stop is in London, where the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted their annual Film Awards. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, the BAFTA Awards celebrated the year in film across the world. All Quiet on the Western Front lead the nominations with 14 (the most since The King’s Speech garnered the same amount in 2011), followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which each received 10.

But while the awards themselves were exciting (and could act as an indicator for who will take home the Academy Awards next month), we’re here to talk about the fashion. Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, and more nominees brought some must see looks to the red carpet. The biggest stars at the event, however, were undoubtedly the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who attended the awards first time since 2020. Of course, Kate looked gorgeous, and you don’t want to miss what she wore, so keep checking back here for complete coverage of the 2023 BAFTAS red carpet.

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate is in Jenny Packham.

Cate Blanchett Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Maison Margiela.

Michelle Yeoh Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Viola Davis Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Stella McCartney.

Angela Bassett Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Pamella Roland.

Ana de Armas Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Austin Butler David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Julianne Moore Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Bulgari jewelry.

Florence Pugh Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nina Ricci by Harris Reed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Paul Mescal David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Carey Mulligan David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Danielle Deadwyler Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Jamie Lee Curtis Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hong Chau Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Erdem.

Kerry Condon David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé couture.

Eddie Redmayne Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Ke Huy Quan Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brendan Gleeson David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colin Farrell Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Hoyeon Jung Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Jodie Turner-Smith Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Emma Thompson Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophie Turner Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Gwendoline Christie Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giles Deacon.

Lily James David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph.

Lashana Lynch Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Sheila Atim Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Bulgari jewelry.

Nicole Coughlan Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino couture.

Tohib Jimoh Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Yvonne Orji Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Henwick Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli.

Vera Wang Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Bill Nighy Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Taron Egerton Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rami Malek David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Mackey Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Naomi Ackie Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Cooke Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Witheley Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alaïa.

Geri Horner David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Martin Freeman David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paapa Essiedu David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Aimee Lou Wood Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hayley Atwell Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Cong Tri.