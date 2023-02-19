BAFTAS 2023

BAFTAS 2023 Red Carpet: See Every Look

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The road to the Oscars continues, and our next stop is in London, where the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted their annual Film Awards. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, the BAFTA Awards celebrated the year in film across the world. All Quiet on the Western Front lead the nominations with 14 (the most since The King’s Speech garnered the same amount in 2011), followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which each received 10.

But while the awards themselves were exciting (and could act as an indicator for who will take home the Academy Awards next month), we’re here to talk about the fashion. Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, and more nominees brought some must see looks to the red carpet. The biggest stars at the event, however, were undoubtedly the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, who attended the awards first time since 2020. Of course, Kate looked gorgeous, and you don’t want to miss what she wore, so keep checking back here for complete coverage of the 2023 BAFTAS red carpet.

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate is in Jenny Packham.

Cate Blanchett
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Michelle Yeoh
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Viola Davis
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In custom Stella McCartney.

Angela Bassett
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Pamella Roland.

Ana de Armas
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Austin Butler
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Julianne Moore
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Bulgari jewelry.

Florence Pugh
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci by Harris Reed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Paul Mescal
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Carey Mulligan
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Danielle Deadwyler
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Hong Chau
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Erdem.

Kerry Condon
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé couture.

Eddie Redmayne
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Ke Huy Quan
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Brendan Gleeson
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colin Farrell
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Hoyeon Jung
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Emma Thompson
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Gwendoline Christie
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giles Deacon.

Lily James
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph.

Lashana Lynch
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Sheila Atim
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Fendi couture with Bulgari jewelry.

Nicole Coughlan
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino couture.

Tohib Jimoh
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Jessica Henwick
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli.

Vera Wang
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
Bill Nighy
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Taron Egerton
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rami Malek
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emma Mackey
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Naomi Ackie
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Cooke
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jamie Dornan
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Witheley
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Geri Horner
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Martin Freeman
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Paapa Essiedu
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Aimee Lou Wood
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hayley Atwell
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cong Tri.

Richard E. Grant
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dunhill.