With fashion month fully in the rearview mirror, we’ve gotten a chance to digest the many trends we saw coming down the spring 2023 runways. During the New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks there was plenty to soak in for the upcoming season, including a range of modern takes on classic silhouettes and styles. The 1980s is back in a big way—as seen at Saint Laurent, where models in hooded jumpsuits and leather jackets with larger-than-life shoulders channeled the inimitable Grace Jones. Black—whether a color of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Richard Quinn, or a picture of chicness at Chanel—was everywhere. And proof that the latter trend has already moved from the runway to the red carpet appeared on Saturday, October 15 at the Academy Museum Gala: Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, and Jurnee Smollett all wore looks from Alexander McQueen’s, Balenciaga’s, and Louis Vuitton’s latest collections in the dark hue. Below, see the 12 trends we couldn’t ignore from the spring 2023 shows.

Big Pants

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta Courtesy of Willy Chavarria INFO 1/2

Oversize, baggy pants has been a celebrity-driven trend brewing for months now, with the likes of Rihanna and Bella Hadid leading the charge. As seen above, Bottega Veneta and Willy Chavarria did their big pants two ways: the latter, as a tribute to ’90s grunge, and the former, with a riff on sportswear.

Heavy Cargo

Courtesy of Miu Miu Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Courtesy of Fendi Courtesy of Sacai INFO 1/4

Roomy pockets fashioned onto slacks have become a must, especially in light of the advent of the mini bag. Tiny purses that fit little more than a credit card and a lip gloss call for other places to stash your stuff. At Prada and Louis Vuitton, pouches were affixed to skirts like fanny packs, while Fendi and Sacai made riffs on a more traditional cargo pant.

Column Dressing

Courtesy of Versace Courtesy of Saint Laurent Courtesy of Givenchy Courtesy of Standing Ground INFO 1/4

Old Hollywood, you’ve met your match. The new take on a column dress is sharp, tailored finely, and comes with surprise elements (see: the ruched drop-waist on Standing Ground’s version).

Fringe

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta Courtesy of Alexander McQueen Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Jil Sander INFO 1/4

One of the most pervasive trends to carry over from fall 2022 is fringe: a fun, textural element that was seen at nearly every show this season. Our favorites were at Proenza Schouler, Jil Sander, Alexander McQueen, and Bottega Veneta.

The Grace Jones Effect

Courtesy of Alaïa Courtesy of Saint Laurent Courtesy of Versace Courtesy of Ferragamo INFO 1/4

Grace Jones may have hit the red carpet for the first time in months to attend the Knives Out: Glass Onion premiere in London this past weekend, but the legendary musician and muse has been serving looks for decades upon decades. Designers including Saint Laurent and Alaïa took note of her legacy, integrating her signature hood into their spring 2023 collections.

Grecian Glamour

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo Courtesy of Loewe Courtesy of Michael Kors Courtesy of Saint Laurent INFO 1/4

Ethereal gowns inspired by Greek gods and goddesses are nothing new in fashion. But this season, the draping took a next-level turn: at Saint Laurent, belly button cutouts gave the look an early aughts feel, while Loewe used layers on designer Jonathan Anderson’s take to set it apart from the pack.

The New White Shirt

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester Courtesy of Valentino Courtesy of Junya Watanabe INFO 1/4

Whether or not these white button-downs will replace your go-to shirting now that you’re making a return to the office is a moot point. They’re fabulous on their own.

Spottie Dottie

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Saint Laurent Courtesy of Marni Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/4

Restrained (Burberry) or all-over and out-there (Saint Laurent), the polka dot was a mainstay on many runways this season. We were personally quite taken with Marni’s version, which evoked a ’90s, lava lamp feel.

Prep School

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Fendi Courtesy of Loewe Courtesy of Gucci INFO 1/4

This is not your typical Blair Waldorf-approved approach to prep. Designers gave traditionally posh looks an upgrade for spring 2023, pumping up volume and length while adding unique accessories to the mix.

A Rosette by Any Other Name

Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Dries Van Noten Courtesy of Willy Chavarria Courtesy of Undercover INFO 1/4

If you’re looking to put a spin on the florals-for-spring trope, here’s your chance: adding a rosette of any size will give your look a romantic, whimsical touch.

Honey, I Shrunk the Jackets

Courtesy of Gucci Courtesy of Loewe Courtesy of Coperni Courtesy of Balenciaga INFO 1/4

Whether cropped, three-quarter-length sleeved, or both, the teeny jacket was a hit for the upcoming season. At Balenciaga, Demna rendered his version in candy apple down; Coperni’s was a riff on the classic peacoat.

Watercolor

Courtesy of Ferragamo Courtesy of Courrèges Courtesy of Marni Courtesy of Paco Rabanne INFO 1/4

Bob Ross, eat your heart out. Bright hues this season took on a watery look, blending together like a sunset or lakeside scene in a painting.