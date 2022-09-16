When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th, the fate of London Fashion Week looked uncertain. Several designers including Burberry, Raf Simons, and Roksanda either canceled or postponed their shows to a later date. Meanwhile, Harris Reed, an American talent who’s made his name in the U.K. seized the moment to remind the world that despite the somber news, the British fashion scene is as vibrant as ever and that the shows must, respectfully, go on. “It has been a challenging two years…,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “London is a place where community, creativity, and cultivation should always be in the forefront of what we support and nurture.” On September 15th, Reed officially kicked off the spring 2023 season with a tribute to the late monarch and a collection of over-the-top gowns styled with the dramatic halo headpieces, made in collaboration with Vivienne Lake, that have become the designer’s calling card. Although the schedule has been scaled back, there is still much to seen and celebrated on the London runways. Check back here often as we track our favorite looks.

Chopova Lowena Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopova Lowena Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopova Lowena Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harris Reed Marc Hibbert

Harris Reed Marc Hibbert

Harris Reed Marc Hibbert