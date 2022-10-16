RED CARPET

The Academy Museum Gala 2022: See Every Red Carpet Look

Tilda Swinton attends the Academy Museum Gala in LA
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on a massive white carpet outside the Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum in Los Angeles for an evening celebrating the industry’s biggest names and the new cultural institution’s one-year anniversary. The Academy’s finest turned out to support the evening’s honorees including Julia Roberts who will receive the Icon Award and Tilda Swinton who is to be given the Visionary Award. The esteemed guests were joined by director and fellow honorees Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee, who are to receive the Vantage and Pillar Awards, respectively. Co-chairs Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, and producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum rounded out the host committee which also included George and Amal Clooney, Jessica Chastain, and Regina Hall.

It’s only the second year for the star-studded gala, but already, the event has staked its claim to becoming the largest gathering at the intersection of A-listers and fashion in L.A., outside of the usual award show circuit. That’s likely a testament to the gala’s creative director, Lisa Love, Vogue’s former West Coast Director, who after her 28-year tenure with the magazine no doubt has a clear roadmap for creating what’s being called the Met Gala of the West Coast.

A nice balance to the overly-stylized Met, the Academy Museum Gala (with a simple black tie dress code) presented more subdued, classic Hollywood red carpet fashion, pulling heavily from runways and the occasional archives. Here, every ensemble your favorite celebrities wore for this celebration of cinema and its history.

Olivia Wilde
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

In Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Christina Ricci
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia Roberts
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Alana Haim
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mia Goth
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
HoYeon Jung
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Keke Palmer
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Steve McQueen
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ashton Sanders
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Eiza González
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Whitney Peak
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Xolo Maridueña
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Scott
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Naomi Scott
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In Erdem.

Glenn Close
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julianna Margulies
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Amber Valletta
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Precious Lee
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Michelle Yeoh
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Regina Hall
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Alexandra Daddario
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Lena Dunham
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Mindy Kaling
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Selma Blair
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Joe Jonas
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Leslie Mann
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Laura Dern
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alexa Demie
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In Balenciaga.

Allison Janney
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Judd Apatow
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Emma Stone
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Chastain
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Eddie Redmayne
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Selena Gomez
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Lily Collins
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Bruna Marquezine
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Thuso Mbedu
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Giambattista Valli Couture.

Kerry Condon
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Brooklyn Beckham
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Danny Elfman
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Youn Yuh-jung
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diana Silvers
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tilda Swinton
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Kate Mulleavy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diego Boneta
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Nina Seničar
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Van Jones
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael Howard
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Angel Manuel Soto
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim Coleman
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ron Howard
Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Janet Yang
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jay Ellis
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Danny Ramirez
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jocelyne Cooper and Scott Cooper
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Johnathan Majors
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lisa Love
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ol Parker
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
B. J. Novak
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Evan Ross
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images