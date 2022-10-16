On Saturday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered on a massive white carpet outside the Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum in Los Angeles for an evening celebrating the industry’s biggest names and the new cultural institution’s one-year anniversary. The Academy’s finest turned out to support the evening’s honorees including Julia Roberts who will receive the Icon Award and Tilda Swinton who is to be given the Visionary Award. The esteemed guests were joined by director and fellow honorees Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee, who are to receive the Vantage and Pillar Awards, respectively. Co-chairs Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, and producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum rounded out the host committee which also included George and Amal Clooney, Jessica Chastain, and Regina Hall.
It’s only the second year for the star-studded gala, but already, the event has staked its claim to becoming the largest gathering at the intersection of A-listers and fashion in L.A., outside of the usual award show circuit. That’s likely a testament to the gala’s creative director, Lisa Love, Vogue’s former West Coast Director, who after her 28-year tenure with the magazine no doubt has a clear roadmap for creating what’s being called the Met Gala of the West Coast.
A nice balance to the overly-stylized Met, the Academy Museum Gala (with a simple black tie dress code) presented more subdued, classic Hollywood red carpet fashion, pulling heavily from runways and the occasional archives. Here, every ensemble your favorite celebrities wore for this celebration of cinema and its history.