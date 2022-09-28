And now, for the chicest of them all: Paris Fashion Week. The culmination of four fabulous weeks of style is officially upon us, after Dior kicked off PFW on September 27 with a collection inspired by Catherine de’ Medici. (We found it to be Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most narrative-focused, directional line to date.) Meanwhile, Saint Laurent threw its annual, decadent ode to Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: a tribute to the house’s archive, with a specific focus on the big shoulders, bold accessories, and colorways of the 1980s. But this season, major fashion houses aren’t the only designers putting on grandiose spectacles. With its restrained yet snappy runway show, Botter demonstrated that relative newcomers can be terribly chic, too. Keep up with this running list of our favorite looks from each of the maisons.

