FASHION

The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023

by W Staff
A model walking the runway at Dior spring 2023 during Paris fashion week
Courtesy of Dior

And now, for the chicest of them all: Paris Fashion Week. The culmination of four fabulous weeks of style is officially upon us, after Dior kicked off PFW on September 27 with a collection inspired by Catherine de’ Medici. (We found it to be Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most narrative-focused, directional line to date.) Meanwhile, Saint Laurent threw its annual, decadent ode to Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: a tribute to the house’s archive, with a specific focus on the big shoulders, bold accessories, and colorways of the 1980s. But this season, major fashion houses aren’t the only designers putting on grandiose spectacles. With its restrained yet snappy runway show, Botter demonstrated that relative newcomers can be terribly chic, too. Keep up with this running list of our favorite looks from each of the maisons.

Dries Van Noten
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten
Francois Durand/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten
Estrop/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten
Francois Durand/Getty Images
Saint Laurent
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Saint Laurent
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Dior
Courtesy of Dior
Botter
Estrop/Getty Images
Botter
Estrop/Getty Images
Botter
Estrop/Getty Images