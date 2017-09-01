There are certain actresses who eventually become as celebrated for their style as they are their acting—think Tilda Swinton, Halle Berry, and Nicole Kidman. These days, Zendaya is quickly joining that elite group. Since landing her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up in 2009, Zendaya has proven herself a major triple threat as an actress, singer, and dancer. Her mastery extends to the red carpet as well—where, with the aid of stylist Law Roach, she shows off countless daring looks at every turn. Zendaya is truly a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transforming from a romantic, fairy-tale princess look to an edgy, menswear-inspired tuxedo with equal aplomb. Among her most memorable ensembles: a voluminous high-low Fausto Puglisi dress at the 2015 Met Gala, a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown paired with flowing locs at the 2015 Academy Awards, a perfectly summer-y Jonathan Simkhai frock to kick off the promo tour for Spiderman: Homecoming, and for the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020, the Tom Ford breastplate heard ‘round the world. Here, a look at some of the newly dubbed style icon’s best looks—from her years as a Disney star to a red carpet stunner.

2021: Dune Event in Paris Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images The eggplant purple two-piece set Zendaya wore to a Dune promotional event in Paris in September 2021, didn’t just look great. It was also a major fashion coup. It was from Pieter Mulier’s first collection as the new creative director of Alaïa, and Zendaya was amongst the first to wear anything from it on the red carpet.

2021: Venice International Film Festival Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Zendaya shut down the red carpet during the premiere of Dune at the Venice International Film Festival in a custom Balmain gown that at first looked like it may have been dripping wet jersey. Instead, the gown was actually crafted specifically for the star out of leather.

2021: Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Zendaya Coleman wore Moschino resort 2022 for the premiere of the Space Jam reboot—the colors recall the film’s new Tune Squad basketball uniforms.

2021: BET Awards Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Zendaya, pictured here with Lil’ Kim, wore a dress paying homage to Beyoncé’s 2003 performance of “Crazy in Love” during this year’s BET Awards.

2021: Oscars Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images Zendaya made the Oscars red carpet her own in this yellow cutout Valentino dress. The star later confirmed she was indeed channeling Cher.

2021: Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE Wearing YSL.

2020: Critics' Choice Awards Photo by Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow wore this Tom Ford breastplate on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar just a few days before Zendaya appeared on the Critics’ Choice Awards carpet in it. Though, Zendaya’s was custom-made for her.

2019: People's Choice Awards Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Wearing Christopher Esber.

2019: Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A masterclass in layering.

2019: Emmy Awards Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Channeling Poison Ivy at the Emmys in a custom Vera Wang dress with Cartier jewelry.

2019: Fendi Party Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi Greco-Roman style receives the Zendaya treatment, in the form of tousled waves, statement earrings, and sky-high sandals.

2019: Fashion Media Awards Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image A vintage velvet look punctuated by polka dots.

2019: Lancôme Idôle Fragrance Launch Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Lancome

2019: Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Making the case for dickey blouses.

2019: Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic The Armani Privé gown Zendaya wore to the Far From Home Los Angeles premiere was inspired by Spider-Man himself.

2019: Spider-Man: Far From Home photo call Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony The actress looked every bit the part of MJ at the Tower of London, one of the film’s locations.

2019: Euphoria Premiere Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zendaya’s white tube dress was outfitted with 3-D texture at the premiere of Euphoria.

2019: Jimmy Kimmel Live Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Zendaya arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live.

2019: Met Gala Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya cosplayed as Cinderella with the help of her stylist Law Roach for the 2019 Met Gala—even going so far as to leave a single glass slipper on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The light-up dress was designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

2018: British GQ Men of the Year Awards Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya donned a jaw-dropping, structural gown by Ralph & Russo in London.

2018: Met Gala Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine The actress channeled Joan of Arc in Atelier Versace. The theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

2018: Oscars Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Wearing show-stopping Giambattista Valli.

2017: British Fashion Awards Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images The actress fully leans into the star print trend of 2017 in Vivetta.

2017: London Evening Standard Theatre Awards Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Zendaya does velvet and ombré.

2017: Women of the Year Awards Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images For her appearance on the red carpet at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, Zendaya went for what can only be described as a bold look: a hot pink jumpsuit accented by a bow at her waist, along with black beauty elements and accessories.

2017: Louis Vuitton Event Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images We now know what Zendaya looks like when she’s channeling classic French girl style...immaculate. Of course, it’s all Louis Vuitton.

2017: InStyle Awards Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for InStyle Zendaya won the night in a Schiaparelli gown and a Pam Grier-esque afro inspired by her aunts’ hair from the Seventies.

2017: Teen Choice Awards Getty Images We love a PJ set on the red (er, blue) carpet.

2017: Variety Dinner Getty Images Zendaya wears Vivetta and flawless curls to dinner in Los Angeles.

2017: Paris Haute Couture Week Getty Images She can’t help herself! She loves an experimental fashion moment!

2017: Ralph & Russo Party Getty Images This gown with the partially attached train screams Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina.

2017: Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Show Getty Images The actress made an appearance during Paris Haute Couture Week in diamonds and all-white.

2017: Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere Getty Images If there were any questions of Zendaya’s status as a Hollywood style icon, this draped gown custom made by Ralph & Russo has squashed them.

2017: SiriusXM Studios Getty Images A window into Zendaya’s more casual tendencies: white sneakers, a white t-shirt, and an embellished jacket.

2017: CineEurope Event Getty Images While on a European press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya leaned into Spanish chic with a pair of wide-leg slacks and a graphic sweater.

2017: Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Event Getty Images Zendaya opted for summery glamour for an event at the Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid.

2017: Met Gala Getty Images We really have to hand it to Zendaya—she always knows how to match a standout hairstyle perfectly to her outfit.

2017: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Getty Images For a visit to Spring Studios in New York City, Zendaya wore a navy blue off-the-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown with in white floral details.

2016: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Getty Images Zendaya looks every bit the flapper in a cropped bob, tea-length dress, and black ribbon worn as a choker.

2016: GLAAD Media Awards Getty Images Hitting her angles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

2016: Billboard Music Awards Getty Images A daytime event in Los Angeles calls for a mini crop top in blush; the mermaid tail skirt brings the glam.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Michael Kors and a bowl cut. Enough said.

2016: Grammys Getty Images Could Zendaya’s blonde mullet and slim, tailored suit have been inspired by David Bowie’s Thin White Duke character?

2016: Golden Globes Getty Images The actress went for a tiered, plunging crimson gown by Marchesa for her 2016 Golden Globes appearance.

2015: Star Wars: The Force Awakens World Premiere The picture of chic in a dove grey turtleneck with a rhinestone overlay skirt.

2015: amfAR’s Inspiration Gala Getty Images We can always count on Zendaya to put her own spin on menswear-inspired looks—just take one look at her bermuda shorts and diamanté sandals paired with a jacket and white button-down.

2015: Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Getty Images At Rihanna’s annual benefit, Zendaya rocked long, flowing pants and a slicked-back hairstyle.

2014: Blended Premiere Getty Images Zendaya’s height allows her to wear long, baggy shorts—which she paired here with a crop top and shrunken jacket.

2014: MTV Movie Awards Getty Images A rare floral dress makes an appearance.

2015: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images The actress goes avant-garde in a deconstructed, oversize sweater, sheer paneled skirt, and pointed-toe heels.

2015: BET Awards Getty Images Wearing head-to-toe glitter.

2015: Met Gala Getty Images Zendaya turned heads at the Costume Institute’s annual benefit in Fausto Puglisi.

2015: Oscars Photo by Getty Images Zendaya looked unbelievably chic at the 2015 Oscars, wearing Vivienne Westwood and locs. But E! host Giuliana Rancic made comments on the red carpet that night about Zendaya’s hair, prompting the actress to respond with a note posted to her social media. “Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect,” she said at the time. “There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

2015: Grammys Photo by Getty Images The 1970s makes a comeback at the 2015 Grammys—in the form of Zendaya rocking a teeny pixie cut and a striped Vivienne Westwood gown.

2014: Grammys Getty Images Zendaya knows the silhouettes that work best on her: sheer, floor-grazing skirts with a slit, and a pair of killer pumps.

2014: Governors Awards Photo by Getty Images A black and white dress was made for a red lip and diamond collar.

2014: Princess Grace Awards Gala Photo by Getty Images The actress dressed accordingly for a night at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, donning a floor-skimming ball gown by Vivienne Westwood.

2014: American Music Awards Getty Images Zendaya does her spin on a mermaid-inspired outfit: flowing curls, golden trench with matching slacks, and an aquamarine bandeau.

2014: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party Photo by Getty Images Zendaya takes a leaf out of Pharrell’s book in this statement hat.

2014: BET Awards Photo by Getty Images Zendaya makes a glam platform and slit maxi skirt more casual with a baseball cap, hoops, and a varsity jacket.

2014: Teen Choice Awards Photo by Getty Images A hot pink bodycon moment.

2013: American Music Awards Photo by Getty Images Zendaya experiments with superlong locks and a flowing asymmetrical top that accents her tall, slender figure.

2013: Kids’ Choice Awards Photo by Getty Images The actress is seen here wearing a number of trends from the mid aughts: strappy platform sandals, an embellished Peter Pan collar, and a statement gold watch.

2012: Anniversary American Music Photo by Getty Images Zendaya opted for a sweet 1950s-inspired swing skirt and voluminous bob for the American Music Awards red carpet.