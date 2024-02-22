Yesterday, we were left wondering just how Zendaya could ever top her Mugler cyborg moment from the Dune: Part Two world premiere. Somewhere, somehow, the actress and her image architect Law Roach must’ve been listening in—because, just a few hours later, they pulled out yet another archival grail for the Seoul, South Korea premiere of the highly-anticipated film.

Zendaya hit the step wearing a futuristic skirt set from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy. Yes, that collection where the late designer presented various Tron-like pieces lined with flashing LED lights. Zendaya’s look is one of the more popular from the iconic runway show and features a turtleneck-style jacket and matching pencil skirt—both, of course, trimmed with panels of red circuit lights.

It’s one thing to slip into pieces from Alexander McQueen’s eponymous label and an entirely different beast to access the archives from his short but legendary time at Givenchy. But, of course, this is Zendaya and pulling even the rarest of ensembles from the designer’s stint at the French house is a surprise, yes, but also par for the course when it comes to her standout red carpet style.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

The actress styled her look with sheer black tights and a pair of her go-to Louboutin pumps. Glam was kept edgy with a pop of red eyeliner and sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this look didn’t have the instant wow-factor that Zendaya’s Mugler robot suit possessed (and really, it’s hard to out-do a sheer cyborg outfit in that aspect), but, for true fashion connoisseurs, this specific look and accompanying McQueen collection is a special chapter in runway history. The collection was the Brit’s final showing for the brand before the turn of the century and presented his vision for what futurism in fashion entailed.

The look isn’t just a masterclass in archival fashion, it also fit well within the cyborg chic feel of Zendaya’s press tour looks thus far. Although the actress has remained consistent with mainly cool, jewel toned looks, she’s kept us on our tones with everything from sci-fi gowns to gravity-defying numbers and, now, this paneled skirt suit. Zendaya and her cast-mates will soon jet off to the States for the film’s New York City premiere on Sunday. Now, what the actress has in store just a few days from now? Your guess is as good as ours.