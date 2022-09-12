Zendaya Is Pure Glamour in Voluminous Valentino at the 2022 Emmys

Zendaya has worked with her stylist, Law Roach, for ages, but over the past couple of years, the pair has turned things up a notch. In fact, even before seeing what she wears, you can practically guarantee that “glamorous” will sum up her wardrobe choice for a red carpet appearance. Take her latest, showcased at the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. The 26-year-old Euphoria star managed to make the majority of the night’s attendees look under-dressed by showing up in a strapless and voluminous black Valentino gown that couldn’t have fit better.

Of course, Zendaya didn’t stop there. She completed the look with Bulgari jewels that no doubt made the luxury jewelry brand thank the stars that they appointed her brand ambassador in 2020. (In case you haven’t seen it, her Paolo Sorrenti-directed campaign video with Anne Hathaway is worth a watch.)

Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

It’s no wonder why Zendaya and Roach pulled out all the stops. Zendaya is up for Best Actress, Drama for her starring role in Euphoria. Sure, there’s a chance she may lose—but in any case, there’s no denying that she won the red carpet.