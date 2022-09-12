Actors and actresses may just now be cooling off from appearances at the
Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, but many of them better make it quick, because it’s time for the Emmy Awards. All of your favorite stars are heading to Los Angeles for this celebration of television, and whether there to present, support a show, or with the hopes of taking home a statuette, the attendees will be dressed to the nines, per usual. TV is home to some of our best style stars, and this year’s nominees likely won’t disappoint. Emmy veterans like Zendaya and Sarah Paulson are sure to bring us head-turning looks, while first-time nominees Elle Fanning and Sydney Sweeney have proven they’re ones to watch, both on screen and on the red carpet. And, if the past is any indicator, there will likely be at least one or two looks that go down in Emmy red carpet history. As for who will be wearing them...well, we’ll just have to wait and see. Don’t miss one celebrity walking the 2022 Emmy red carpet by staying completely up to date as we track every look. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Oscar de la Renta with Fred Leighton jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Valentino with Bulgari jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Men with Briony Raymond jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
In Armani Privé with Cartier jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Gucci with Swarovski jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
In custom Christian Siriano with Rahaminov jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Pamella Roland with Cartier jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Peter wears Dior Men and Maggie wears Dior Haute Couture.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
In Zenga with Arnette sunglasses.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Men with Fred Leighton jewels.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Etro with Or & Elle and Anne Sisteron jewels.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing a Natalie Mills clutch.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher Kane with jewels from Dale Novick, Larissa Moraes, Luis Morais, Nicole Rose, and White/Space.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Chrissy wears Rahaminov jewels.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
In custom Christian Siriano.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewels.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
In Gucci with Cartier jewels.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mariska wears Rahaminov jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing jewels by Anne Sisteron and Nicole Rose.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing jewels by Lang Antiques and Angara.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing Anne Sisteron jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Cucculleli Shaheen with Reza jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Jean Paul Gaultier and Cicada jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Georges Chakra Couture.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
In vintage Roberto Cavalli with Fred Leighton jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Christian Siriano
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images