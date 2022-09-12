Actors and actresses may just now be cooling off from appearances at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, but many of them better make it quick, because it’s time for the Emmy Awards. All of your favorite stars are heading to Los Angeles for this celebration of television, and whether there to present, support a show, or with the hopes of taking home a statuette, the attendees will be dressed to the nines, per usual. TV is home to some of our best style stars, and this year’s nominees likely won’t disappoint. Emmy veterans like Zendaya and Sarah Paulson are sure to bring us head-turning looks, while first-time nominees Elle Fanning and Sydney Sweeney have proven they’re ones to watch, both on screen and on the red carpet. And, if the past is any indicator, there will likely be at least one or two looks that go down in Emmy red carpet history. As for who will be wearing them...well, we’ll just have to wait and see. Don’t miss one celebrity walking the 2022 Emmy red carpet by staying completely up to date as we track every look.

Sarah Paulson CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Elle Fanning ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In custom Sharon Long.

Sydney Sweeney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Oscar de la Renta with Fred Leighton jewels.

Zendaya Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with Bulgari jewels.

Nicholas Hoult Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men with Briony Raymond jewels.

Reese Witherspoon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Amanda Seyfried ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Cartier jewels.

Julia Garner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci with Swarovski jewels.

Christina Ricci Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Jeremy Strong Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In custom Christian Siriano with Rahaminov jewels.

Quinta Brunson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Ariana DeBose CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Hoyeon Jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Alexandra Daddario CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Issa Rae CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Rachel Brosnahan Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pamella Roland with Cartier jewels.

Angela Bassett Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sandra Oh Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Peter wears Dior Men and Maggie wears Dior Haute Couture.

Sebastian Stan ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Lily James Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Atelier Versace

Andrew Garfield CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Zenga with Arnette sunglasses.

Nicholas Braun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men with Fred Leighton jewels.

Kerry Washington CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture.

Bowen Yang Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro with Or & Elle and Anne Sisteron jewels.

Rosario Dawson ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a Natalie Mills clutch.

Jasmin Savoy Brown Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher Kane with jewels from Dale Novick, Larissa Moraes, Luis Morais, Nicole Rose, and White/Space.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Chrissy wears Rahaminov jewels.

Melanie Lynskey ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In custom Christian Siriano.

Kate McKinnon CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Cicada jewels.

Steve Martin and Martin Short Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seth Rogen Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Poehler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Halston.

Connie Britton CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier.

Hannah Einbinder CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewels.

Molly Shannon ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kenan Thompson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabanna

RuPaul and Michelle Visage Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Toheeb Jimoh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Keaton Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trevor Noah ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Gucci with Cartier jewels.

Kaitlyn Dever ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Naeem Khan.

Nicole Byer Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Geena Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rani Zakhem Couture.

Murray Bartlett ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Adam Scott Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mariska wears Rahaminov jewels.

Brendan Hunt Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Borstein ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Marin Hinkle Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phil Dunster Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Poulter Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Sarah Niles Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Wearing jewels by Anne Sisteron and Nicole Rose.

Laura Linney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Bayer Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Seth Meyers Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jake Lacy Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Natasha Rothwell CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing jewels by Lang Antiques and Angara.

Paul W. Downs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Anne Sisteron jewels.

Markella Kavenagh Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Schaal Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Britt Lower Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cucculleli Shaheen with Reza jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier and Cicada jewels.

Sasheer Zamata Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tarik Ediz.

John Turturro Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom St. John.

Lee Jung-jae CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Chakra Couture.

Bob Odenkirk CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Himesh Patel Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dichen Lachman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Desi Lydic ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In vintage Roberto Cavalli with Fred Leighton jewels.

Zedd Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Samantha Hanratty Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robin Thede Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Christian Siriano