Emmy Awards 2022: See Every Red Carpet Look

Zendaya attends the Emmy's
Zendaya in Valentino. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actors and actresses may just now be cooling off from appearances at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, but many of them better make it quick, because it’s time for the Emmy Awards. All of your favorite stars are heading to Los Angeles for this celebration of television, and whether there to present, support a show, or with the hopes of taking home a statuette, the attendees will be dressed to the nines, per usual. TV is home to some of our best style stars, and this year’s nominees likely won’t disappoint. Emmy veterans like Zendaya and Sarah Paulson are sure to bring us head-turning looks, while first-time nominees Elle Fanning and Sydney Sweeney have proven they’re ones to watch, both on screen and on the red carpet. And, if the past is any indicator, there will likely be at least one or two looks that go down in Emmy red carpet history. As for who will be wearing them...well, we’ll just have to wait and see. Don’t miss one celebrity walking the 2022 Emmy red carpet by staying completely up to date as we track every look.

Sarah Paulson
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Elle Fanning
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Sharon Long.

Sydney Sweeney
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Oscar de la Renta with Fred Leighton jewels.

Zendaya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino with Bulgari jewels.

Nicholas Hoult
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men with Briony Raymond jewels.

Reese Witherspoon
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Amanda Seyfried
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Cartier jewels.

Julia Garner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci with Swarovski jewels.

Christina Ricci
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Jeremy Strong
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jean Smart
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Christian Siriano with Rahaminov jewels.

Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Ariana DeBose
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Hoyeon Jung
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Alexandra Daddario
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Issa Rae
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Rachel Brosnahan
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland with Cartier jewels.

Angela Bassett
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sandra Oh
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Peter wears Dior Men and Maggie wears Dior Haute Couture.

Sebastian Stan
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Lily James
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace

Andrew Garfield
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Zenga with Arnette sunglasses.

Nicholas Braun
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men with Fred Leighton jewels.

Kerry Washington
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture.

Bowen Yang
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Etro with Or & Elle and Anne Sisteron jewels.

Rosario Dawson
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing a Natalie Mills clutch.

Jasmin Savoy Brown
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane with jewels from Dale Novick, Larissa Moraes, Luis Morais, Nicole Rose, and White/Space.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Chrissy wears Rahaminov jewels.

Melanie Lynskey
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Christian Siriano.

Kate McKinnon
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Cicada jewels.

Steve Martin and Martin Short
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Seth Rogen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amy Poehler
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Halston.

Connie Britton
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.

Hannah Einbinder
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewels.

Molly Shannon
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kenan Thompson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabanna

RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Toheeb Jimoh
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Michael Keaton
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Trevor Noah
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Gucci with Cartier jewels.

Kaitlyn Dever
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Naeem Khan.

Nicole Byer
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Geena Davis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rani Zakhem Couture.

Murray Bartlett
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Adam Scott
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anthony Anderson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mariska wears Rahaminov jewels.

Brendan Hunt
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tony Shalhoub
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Brett Goldstein
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alex Borstein
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Marin Hinkle
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Phil Dunster
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Will Poulter
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Sarah Niles
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
J. Smith-Cameron
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing jewels by Anne Sisteron and Nicole Rose.

Laura Linney
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Vanessa Bayer
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Seth Meyers
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jake Lacy
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Natasha Rothwell
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing jewels by Lang Antiques and Angara.

Paul W. Downs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Anne Sisteron jewels.

Markella Kavenagh
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kristen Schaal
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chris Perfetti
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Britt Lower
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cucculleli Shaheen with Reza jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Laverne Cox
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier and Cicada jewels.

Sasheer Zamata
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tarik Ediz.

John Turturro
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom St. John.

Lee Jung-jae
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Cristo Fernández
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Georges Chakra Couture.

Bob Odenkirk
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Himesh Patel
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dichen Lachman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Desi Lydic
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In vintage Roberto Cavalli with Fred Leighton jewels.

Zedd
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Samantha Hanratty
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Robin Thede
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Christian Siriano

Rachel Lindsay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tarik Ediz.