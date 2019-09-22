The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

RED CARPET RANKINGS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Each September, the best and brightest in television are honored at the annual Emmy Awards, bringing out the biggest stars in the world of TV, and, increasingly, film. And while the Academy Awards remain the, well, the Academy Awards of fashion when it comes to the red carpet, the Emmys also have their own history of glamorous, show-stopping dresses. Think Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink confection of a Chanel haute couture gown at the 2003 ceremony, or Blake Lively, in her arguable sartorial star debut, showing up to the 2009 ceremony in a plunging, red hot Versace number. There was also Jennifer Aniston doing boho chic in beaded Chanel in 2004, a pregnant Claire Danes in sunny yellow Lanvin in 2012, and Tracee Ellis Ross immediately going down in history in a fuchsia ball-skirt gown by Valentino Couture. This year’s nominees include stars like Elle Fanning, Zendaya, and Sarah Paulson—a list that all but guarantees that more fashion moments will be rolling around soon. Until then, a look back at the best Emmy Awards red carpet dresses of years past.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel haute couture at the 55th annual Emmy Awards in 2003.

Jennifer Aniston
Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston wearing Chanel to the 56th annual Emmy Awards in 2004.

Sandra Oh
Getty Images

Sandra Oh wearing Vera Wang at the 58th annual Emmy Awards in 2006.

Olivia Wilde
Getty Images

Olivia Wilde wearing Reem Acra at the 60th annual Emmy Awards in 2008.

Blake Lively
Getty Images

Blake Lively wearing Versace at the 61st annual Emmy Awards in 2009.

Connie Britton
Getty Images

Connie Britton wearing Burberry at the 62nd annual Emmy Awards in 2010.

Christina Hendricks
Getty Images

Christina Hendricks wearing Zac Posen at the 62nd annual Emmy Awards in 2010.

Nina Dobrev
Getty Images

Nina Dobrev wearing Donna Karan at the 63rd annual Emmy Awards in 2011.

Emilia Clarke
Getty Images

Emilia Clarke wearing Chanel at the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2011.

Lucy Liu
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Liu wears Versace to the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2012.

Claire Danes
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Claire Danes in Lanvin at the 64th Emmy Awards in 2012.

January Jones
Getty Images

January Jones wearing Jason Wu at the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2012.

Elisabeth Moss
Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss wearing Andrew Gn at the 65th annual Emmy Awards in 2013.

Rose Byrne
Getty Images

Rose Byrne wearing Calvin Klein Collection at the 65th annual Emmy Awards in 2013.

Lizzy Caplan
Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan wearing Donna Karan at the 66th annual Emmy Awards in 2014.

Allison Williams
Getty Images

Allison Williams wearing Giambattista Valli at the 66th annual Emmy Awards in 2014.

Kiernan Shipka
Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka wearing Dior Couture at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Lady Gaga
Getty Images

Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Kerry Washington
Getty Images

Kerry Washington wearing Marc Jacobs at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson wearing Vera Wang at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Priyanka Chopra
Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra wearing Jason Wu at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Regina King
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Regina King wears Elizabeth Kennedy to the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Viola Davis
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis wears Zac Posen to the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Nicole Kidman
Getty Images

Nicole Kidman wearing Calvin Klein By Appointment, designed by Raf Simons, to the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Sarah Paulson
Getty Images

Sarah Paulson wearing Carolina Herrera at the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Issa Rae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Issa Rae wears Vera Wang to the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Valentino Couture at the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018.

Thandie Newton
Getty Images

Thandie Newton wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in 2018.

Penelope Cruz
Getty Images

Penelope Cruz wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in 2018.

Zendaya
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya wearing Vera Wang and Cartier at the 71st annual Emmy Awards in 2019.

Kendall Jenner
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wears Richard Quinn to the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019.

Viola Davis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis in custom Alberta Ferretti at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Image courtesy of Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Alexandre Vauthier for the 2020 remote Emmy Awards.

Regina King
Image courtesy of James Anthony

Regina King wears Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry to the 2020 remote Emmy Awards.

Yara Shahidi
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Dior at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.

Michaela Coel
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.

Emma Corrin
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.

