The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Each September, the best and brightest in television are honored at the annual Emmy Awards, bringing out the biggest stars in the world of TV, and, increasingly, film. And while the Academy Awards remain the, well, the Academy Awards of fashion when it comes to the red carpet, the Emmys also have their own history of glamorous, show-stopping dresses. Think Sarah Jessica Parker in a pink confection of a Chanel haute couture gown at the 2003 ceremony, or Blake Lively, in her arguable sartorial star debut, showing up to the 2009 ceremony in a plunging, red hot Versace number. There was also Jennifer Aniston doing boho chic in beaded Chanel in 2004, a pregnant Claire Danes in sunny yellow Lanvin in 2012, and Tracee Ellis Ross immediately going down in history in a fuchsia ball-skirt gown by Valentino Couture. This year’s nominees include stars like Elle Fanning, Zendaya, and Sarah Paulson—a list that all but guarantees that more fashion moments will be rolling around soon. Until then, a look back at the best Emmy Awards red carpet dresses of years past.

Sarah Jessica Parker Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker in Chanel haute couture at the 55th annual Emmy Awards in 2003.

Jennifer Aniston Getty Images Jennifer Aniston wearing Chanel to the 56th annual Emmy Awards in 2004.

Sandra Oh Getty Images Sandra Oh wearing Vera Wang at the 58th annual Emmy Awards in 2006.

Olivia Wilde Getty Images Olivia Wilde wearing Reem Acra at the 60th annual Emmy Awards in 2008.

Blake Lively Getty Images Blake Lively wearing Versace at the 61st annual Emmy Awards in 2009.

Connie Britton Getty Images Connie Britton wearing Burberry at the 62nd annual Emmy Awards in 2010.

Christina Hendricks Getty Images Christina Hendricks wearing Zac Posen at the 62nd annual Emmy Awards in 2010.

Nina Dobrev Getty Images Nina Dobrev wearing Donna Karan at the 63rd annual Emmy Awards in 2011.

Emilia Clarke Getty Images Emilia Clarke wearing Chanel at the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2011.

Lucy Liu Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Lucy Liu wears Versace to the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2012.

Claire Danes Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Claire Danes in Lanvin at the 64th Emmy Awards in 2012.

January Jones Getty Images January Jones wearing Jason Wu at the 64th annual Emmy Awards in 2012.

Elisabeth Moss Getty Images Elisabeth Moss wearing Andrew Gn at the 65th annual Emmy Awards in 2013.

Rose Byrne Getty Images Rose Byrne wearing Calvin Klein Collection at the 65th annual Emmy Awards in 2013.

Lizzy Caplan Getty Images Lizzy Caplan wearing Donna Karan at the 66th annual Emmy Awards in 2014.

Allison Williams Getty Images Allison Williams wearing Giambattista Valli at the 66th annual Emmy Awards in 2014.

Kiernan Shipka Getty Images Kiernan Shipka wearing Dior Couture at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Lady Gaga Getty Images Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Kerry Washington Getty Images Kerry Washington wearing Marc Jacobs at the 67th annual Emmy Awards in 2015.

Taraji P. Henson Getty Images Taraji P. Henson wearing Vera Wang at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Priyanka Chopra Getty Images Priyanka Chopra wearing Jason Wu at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Regina King Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Regina King wears Elizabeth Kennedy to the 68th annual Emmy Awards in 2016.

Viola Davis Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Viola Davis wears Zac Posen to the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Tracee Ellis Ross Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Nicole Kidman Getty Images Nicole Kidman wearing Calvin Klein By Appointment, designed by Raf Simons, to the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Sarah Paulson Getty Images Sarah Paulson wearing Carolina Herrera at the 69th annual Emmy Awards in 2017.

Issa Rae Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Issa Rae wears Vera Wang to the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018.

Tracee Ellis Ross Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Valentino Couture at the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018.

Thandie Newton Getty Images Thandie Newton wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in 2018.

Penelope Cruz Getty Images Penelope Cruz wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the 70th annual Emmy Awards in 2018.

Zendaya Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya wearing Vera Wang and Cartier at the 71st annual Emmy Awards in 2019.

Kendall Jenner Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wears Richard Quinn to the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019.

Viola Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Viola Davis in custom Alberta Ferretti at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019.

Tracee Ellis Ross Image courtesy of Instagram Tracee Ellis Ross wears Alexandre Vauthier for the 2020 remote Emmy Awards.

Regina King Image courtesy of James Anthony Regina King wears Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry to the 2020 remote Emmy Awards.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi in Dior at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.

Michaela Coel Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.

Emma Corrin David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Corrin in Miu Miu at the 73rd Emmy Awards in 2021.