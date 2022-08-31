There are few thing that are as inherently glamorous as the Venice Film Festival. Every year, celebrities, models, and the cinema set flock to the Italian city for a week of movie premieres, red carpets, and events, providing us with a fashion showcase throughout it all. The 79th annual festival is sure to impress thanks to the attendance of stylish stars like Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith taking part in the festivities. Also set to hit the red carpet is Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, and Tilda Swinton, as well as Timothée Chalamet and (hopefully) Harry Styles to round out the men’s fashion.
Of course, the festival is technically about film, and in that department, the event will most definitely deliver. Both of Styles’ films, My Policemanand Don’t Worry Darling are premiering at the festival, and yes, that means the drama surrounding the latter film will be heading to Italy. We can also look forward to hearing the first thoughts on Lucas Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.Basically, it’s going to be a packed week, and while you can’t be present at these premieres, you can keep checking back here to stay up to date on all the fashion on display.