There are few thing that are as inherently glamorous as the Venice Film Festival. Every year, celebrities, models, and the cinema set flock to the Italian city for a week of movie premieres, red carpets, and events, providing us with a fashion showcase throughout it all. The 79th annual festival is sure to impress thanks to the attendance of stylish stars like Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith taking part in the festivities. Also set to hit the red carpet is Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, and Tilda Swinton, as well as Timothée Chalamet and (hopefully) Harry Styles to round out the men’s fashion.

Of course, the festival is technically about film, and in that department, the event will most definitely deliver. Both of Styles’ films, My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling are premiering at the festival, and yes, that means the drama surrounding the latter film will be heading to Italy. We can also look forward to hearing the first thoughts on Lucas Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. Basically, it’s going to be a packed week, and while you can’t be present at these premieres, you can keep checking back here to stay up to date on all the fashion on display.

Jodie Turner-Smith Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci.

Julianne Moore Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Tessa Thompson Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Greta Gerwig Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Ermanno Scervino.

Barbara Palvin Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Hillary Clinton Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with Cartier jewels.

Zión Moreno Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Flavia Vetorasso jewels and Aquazzura shoes.

Mariacarla Boscono Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Melanie Laurent Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci.

Catherine Deneuve Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Isabeli Fontana Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bianca Brandolini D'Adda Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli.

Grace Elizabeth Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti.

Roberta Armani Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Armani.

Elisa Sednaoui Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Ermanno Scervino.

Madisin Rian Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Pixie Lott Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Raffey Cassidy Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Audrey Diwan Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

