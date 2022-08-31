VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2022

All The Must-See Red Carpet Look From the Venice Film Festival 2022

Tessa Thompson attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are few thing that are as inherently glamorous as the Venice Film Festival. Every year, celebrities, models, and the cinema set flock to the Italian city for a week of movie premieres, red carpets, and events, providing us with a fashion showcase throughout it all. The 79th annual festival is sure to impress thanks to the attendance of stylish stars like Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith taking part in the festivities. Also set to hit the red carpet is Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, and Tilda Swinton, as well as Timothée Chalamet and (hopefully) Harry Styles to round out the men’s fashion.

Of course, the festival is technically about film, and in that department, the event will most definitely deliver. Both of Styles’ films, My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling are premiering at the festival, and yes, that means the drama surrounding the latter film will be heading to Italy. We can also look forward to hearing the first thoughts on Lucas Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. Basically, it’s going to be a packed week, and while you can’t be present at these premieres, you can keep checking back here to stay up to date on all the fashion on display.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Julianne Moore
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Tessa Thompson
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Greta Gerwig
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Ermanno Scervino.

Barbara Palvin
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Hillary Clinton
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emma Chamberlain
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino with Cartier jewels.

Zión Moreno
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Flavia Vetorasso jewels and Aquazzura shoes.

Mariacarla Boscono
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Melanie Laurent
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Catherine Deneuve
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Isabeli Fontana
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Bianca Brandolini D'Adda
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli.

Grace Elizabeth
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti.

Roberta Armani
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani.

Elisa Sednaoui
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Ermanno Scervino.

Madisin Rian
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Pixie Lott
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Raffey Cassidy
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Audrey Diwan
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Julianne Moore
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine by Hedi Slimane

Greta Gerwig
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Raffey Cassidy
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Zión Moreno
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Gianvitto Rossi shoes.

Audrey Diwan
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Tessa Thompson
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Julianne Moore
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Raisa Vanessa dress with a Rodo bag.