We’ve been talking a lot about transitional dressing lately, and maybe that’s just because we are over this searing heat and ready to layer up against some cool fall temps. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t quite agree, and the sun continues to beat down, pushing any ideas of comfortably wearing a cardigan out of our mind for a minute. But, if you still can’t wait for layering season, allow Tessa Thompson to show you how to embrace the practice while still remaining cool in the continuing heat.

The actress just touched down in Venice ahead of the city’s film festival which kicks off on Wednesday, and while normally, travel looks prioritize comfort, Thompson hopped off the plane dripping in Italian elegance. The actress managed to layer up in a weather-appropriate way, wearing a sheer, long-sleeve Victoria Beckham dress, covered in golden embroidery atop a black bralette and satin trousers. She then paired the outfit with bright red leather gloves, a Vivienne Westwood mini shopper bag, and black Anny Nord pumps. The bow in her hair and round black sunglasses completed the ensemble.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there’s a lot of layers going on here, the lightweight nature of each piece means Thompson was likely able to stay cool in the Northern Italian heat. The best part about this look is if you wanted to wear it in, say 50 degree weather as opposed to 80, a more substantial layer either underneath or on top of the dress would easily do the trick.

Thompson has a big week ahead of her at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival. The actress is not only part of the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis award for the best debut film, but she also has a movie of her own premiering. Thompson’s The Listener, directed by Steve Buscemi, will debut at the festival on September 9th, meaning we have a lot more Thompson looks in out future.

Get Tessa’s shopper bag:

