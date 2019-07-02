Zendaya wears Ports 1961, styled with a L'Agence Mariela bodysuit, on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Zimmermann while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Alexandre Vauthier (and shows off her newly red hair) at a photo call for Spider-Man: Far From Home in London on June 17, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Neil Barrett on her way to a Spider-Man: Far From Home cast dinner party in London on June 19, 2019.
Zendaya wears Peter Do on her way to Good Morning America in New York City on June 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears more Peter Do on the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, ahead of lighting it her Spider-Man: Far From Home costars, on June 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutins on her way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Jacquemus and Rene Caovilla heels on her way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears head-to-toe Fendi on her way to MTV's New York City studios on June 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Balmain on her way to the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home on June 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya wears Armani Privé at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home on June 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.