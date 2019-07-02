No One Has Looked Better Than Zendaya on the Spider-Man: Far From Home Press Tour

For fans of Zendaya, the wide release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday is bittersweet; the 22-year-old actress's return to the screen also marks the end of the film's press tour, which she's attended to in flawless look after flawless look. That's all the more impressive given that Zendaya's latest star turn stretches all the way back to early May, when she showed up to the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a beige suit, topped off with a crocheted vest that trailed behind her on the sidewalk. Since then, with the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya has repped emerging designers—she wore two ensembles by Peter Do, a Phoebe Philo-era Céline alum, in one day—and resurrected one of Julia Roberts's most iconic '90s looks. She's put Kendall Jenner's controversial spon-con for Orange Vanilla Coke to shame. And, in a fitting grand finale, she also stepped out in her own haute couture version of the Spidey suit. Her costars never really stood a chance—though we do have to give Jake Gyllenhaal some props for embracing the gold chain.
Zendaya wearing a beige suit with long yarn
Getty Images
1/11

Zendaya wears Ports 1961, styled with a L'Agence Mariela bodysuit, on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

GP/Star Max
2/11

Zendaya wears Zimmermann while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/11

Zendaya wears Alexandre Vauthier (and shows off her newly red hair) at a photo call for Spider-Man: Far From Home in London on June 17, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Courtesy of @zendaya
4/11

Zendaya wears Neil Barrett on her way to a Spider-Man: Far From Home cast dinner party in London on June 19, 2019.

Getty Images
5/11

Zendaya wears Peter Do on her way to Good Morning America in New York City on June 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/11

Zendaya wears more Peter Do on the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, ahead of lighting it her Spider-Man: Far From Home costars, on June 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/11

Zendaya wears Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutins on her way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/11

Zendaya wears Jacquemus and Rene Caovilla heels on her way to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on June 25, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/11

Zendaya wears head-to-toe Fendi on her way to MTV's New York City studios on June 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/11

Zendaya wears Balmain on her way to the after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home on June 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/11

Zendaya wears Armani Privé at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home on June 26, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

ZendayaSpider Man