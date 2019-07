For fans of Zendaya , the wide release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday is bittersweet; the 22-year-old actress's return to the screen also marks the end of the film's press tour, which she's attended to in flawless look after flawless look. That's all the more impressive given that Zendaya's latest star turn stretches all the way back to early May, when she showed up to the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a beige suit, topped off with a crocheted vest that trailed behind her on the sidewalk. Since then, with the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach , Zendaya has repped emerging designers—she wore two ensembles by Peter Do, a Phoebe Philo-era Céline alum, in one day—and resurrected one of Julia Roberts's most iconic '90s looks. She's put Kendall Jenner's controversial spon-con for Orange Vanilla Coke to shame. And, in a fitting grand finale, she also stepped out in her own haute couture version of the Spidey suit . Her costars never really stood a chance—though we do have to give Jake Gyllenhaal some props for embracing the gold chain