Zendaya is in that very unique place in between teen star and outright movie star. Thanks to early reviews of Spider-Man: Far From Home , she’s about to make that rarefied leap when Marvel’s latest superhero saga finally hits theaters next month. So, how is the former Disney star prepping for her new status? By channeling one of the best to ever do it, of course.

Zendaya was recently photographed wearing an extremely sharp and extremely gray Giorgio Armani button down and suspenders. According to her stylist, Law Roach, the inspiration for the outfit was none other than Julia Roberts herself, who famously wore a similar menswear-inspired look to the 1990 Golden Globes. To drive the point home, Zendaya even dyed her hair red, mimicking Roberts’ trademark fiery mane (okay, it's actually a Spider-man reference , but let's pretend for the sake of this narrative). To hammer it all home, Roach wrote “PRETTY WOMAN....” on Instagram alongside an image of Zendaya.

When Roberts wore her iconic gray suit (with a tie) to the 1990 Globes, she took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Steel Magnolias . May this be foreshadowing for Zendaya's own career.

And based on what we’ve seen from Zendaya’s acting chops, it won’t be long before she starts collecting some hardware of her own. Aside from her coming out party in Spider-man , she’s also currently starring in the controversial HBO teen saga Euphoria . Prior to the show’s premiere, Zendaya made sure to warn her fans that its mature content could be triggering for some people. “Just a reminder before tonight’s premiere, that Euphoria is for mature audiences. It’s a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today,” the 22-year-old actress wrote hours ahead of the series’ debut. “There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering. Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what’s best for you. I will still love you and feel your support. Love, Daya."

