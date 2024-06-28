Alexa Chung isn’t about to let England’s gloomy weather rain on her Glastonbury parade. Today, the perennial “It” girl and designer updated her iconic festival style, mixing a hint of the lingerie dressing trend with some perfectly British outerwear.

Chung was spotted on the festival grounds on Friday—headliners this year include Dua Lipa, SZA, and Shania Twain—while wearing a buttery slip dress. Her plunging piece, trimmed with white lace at the neckline and hem, flowed from a fitted bodice into a whimsy maxi skirt. Chung styled her dress with a matching knit cardigan before cocconing herself in a technical black jacket. The twist? Her wax cotton coat was part of an unreleased collection that she designed in collaboration with the English brand Barbour. Chung previously worked with Barbour on several occasions, most recently on an edit of Glastonbury-ready pieces back in 2022. Her coat seems to be part of a fall 2024 offering meaning it should be available sometime in the near future.

Chung’s coat featured a roomy hood (a prerequisite for the notoriously rainy festival), oversized sleeves, and a knee-length cut. The designer paired her pieces with black leather boots, angular shades, and a tousled hairdo. Chung’s latest was quintessential of her Glastonbury style: functional and layer-heavy, but simultaneously of-the-moment too.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chung has been a mainstay on the Glastonbury grounds for the better part of a decade. The designer has provided heaps of festival style inspiration over the years, from slinky mini dresses worn with riding boots to cut-off daisy dukes and checkered blouses. She’s also made a habit of wearing Barbour jackets (often of her own design) on top of her party-ready festival attire.

Back in 2014, Chung sported a low-cut silver mini and green puddle boots. Like her outfit today, she made sure she was prepared for the weather, layering a knit sweater around her waist and carrying a khaki Barbour piece in her arm.

Danny Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images

Here, in 2019 Chung contrasted a frilly lace slip with a tartan-trimmed Barbour coat.

Old Glastonbury habits clearly die hard.