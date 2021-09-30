Ten years ago, after having worked for the likes of Givenchy and Dior, Alexandre Mattiussi decided to strike out on his own. He’d noticed a need in the market for a fashion line that truly connected with people’s everyday lives—fashion that felt approachable, congenial, friendly. Enter AMI, the compulsively wearable label named for the French word for friend and inspired, always, by Mattiussi’s own friendships (it also happens to play upon his initials). Central to every collection is Paris itself. Even after a decade of designing the cult-favorite brand, the city remains Mattiussi’s constant and ever-present muse. Here, he shares his favorite haunts for both tourists and locals.
1. Musée Bourdelle
18 Rue Antoine Bourdelle, 75015
My favorite museum in Paris, less known by the tourists but really worthy!
2. Buttes Chaumont
This park has one of the most beautiful views in town, especially on Montmartre and the Basilica of the Sacré-Coeur. I love to organize picnics with my friends here during the summer.
3. Le Petit Celestin
This bistro-style restaurant offers typical and delicious French food, plus the owners are lovely.
4. Le Napoléon
73 rue du Faubourg Saint Denis, 75010
My favorite place to hang out with my friends. Their cocktails are amazing.
5. Muse
95 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003
A flower shop where you can find the rarest flowers in France, their unique and creative bouquets are an explosion of colors.
6. Suzanne Tarasieve Gallery
Suzanne Tarasieve is an extraordinary gallery owner who represents many great artists that I admire like Juergen Teller.
7. Librairie des Abbesses
On the heights of the Butte Montmartre, the best bookshop in town, I always leave with at least 1 book.
8. Chez Jeanette
47 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, 75010
Favorite terrace to have coffee!
9. Deyrolle
A real cabinet of curiosities and the most intriguing place in Paris. I love the mysterious atmosphere.
10. Le Bon Marché
Best shopping destination in Paris. It’s the place to find great brands, including AMI.