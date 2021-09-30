Ten years ago, after having worked for the likes of Givenchy and Dior, Alexandre Mattiussi decided to strike out on his own. He’d noticed a need in the market for a fashion line that truly connected with people’s everyday lives—fashion that felt approachable, congenial, friendly. Enter AMI, the compulsively wearable label named for the French word for friend and inspired, always, by Mattiussi’s own friendships (it also happens to play upon his initials). Central to every collection is Paris itself. Even after a decade of designing the cult-favorite brand, the city remains Mattiussi’s constant and ever-present muse. Here, he shares his favorite haunts for both tourists and locals.

1. Musée Bourdelle

18 Rue Antoine Bourdelle, 75015

My favorite museum in Paris, less known by the tourists but really worthy!

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

2. Buttes Chaumont

1 Rue Botzaris, 75019

This park has one of the most beautiful views in town, especially on Montmartre and the Basilica of the Sacré-Coeur. I love to organize picnics with my friends here during the summer.

Lily FRANEY/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

3. Le Petit Celestin

12 Quai des Célestins, 75004

This bistro-style restaurant offers typical and delicious French food, plus the owners are lovely.

4. Le Napoléon

73 rue du Faubourg Saint Denis, 75010

My favorite place to hang out with my friends. Their cocktails are amazing.

5. Muse

95 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003

A flower shop where you can find the rarest flowers in France, their unique and creative bouquets are an explosion of colors.

6. Suzanne Tarasieve Gallery

7 rue Pastourelle, 75003

Suzanne Tarasieve is an extraordinary gallery owner who represents many great artists that I admire like Juergen Teller.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

7. Librairie des Abbesses

30 Rue Yvonne le Tac, 75018

On the heights of the Butte Montmartre, the best bookshop in town, I always leave with at least 1 book.

8. Chez Jeanette

47 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, 75010

Favorite terrace to have coffee!

9. Deyrolle

46 Rue du Bac, 75007

A real cabinet of curiosities and the most intriguing place in Paris. I love the mysterious atmosphere.

Inside Deyrolle. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

10. Le Bon Marché

24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007

Best shopping destination in Paris. It’s the place to find great brands, including AMI.

Luc Castel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

