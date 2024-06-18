It’s been just a little over a year since Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender last stepped onto a red carpet together. Today, however, the notoriously private couple returned to the step and repeat in style during the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. While the spectacle did have a blue, not red, carpet, the point still stands.

Vikander, a longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador, joined Fassbender to attend Pharrell Williams’s spring 2025 presentation for the French brand. The Firebrand actress sported a sleeveless crop top that featured a sculptural boat neck. She paired her blouse with a matching high-waist skirt, black combat boots, and a Louis Vuitton monogram clutch. Fassbender, for his part, stayed classic in a tan coat and pants that he styled with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

Although Vikander and Fassbender have been spotted alongside one another in more casual settings—most recently during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year—they largely keep a fairly low profile when compared to the average celebrity couples. They last attended a proper red carpet together last June, for the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival just a few weeks after dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vikander and Fassbender first met back in 2014 while playing a married couple in the film The Light Between Oceans. The couple then made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Golden Globes before officially tying the knot one year later during a hush-hush wedding in Ibiza, Spain. In 2021, they revealed that they had quietly welcomed a son, whose name has not been publicized, into their family. Vikander also revealed that she had suffered an “extreme and painful” miscarriage before welcoming her little one.

“Becoming a parent changes you in a second, when the child arrives,” Vikander told reporters earlier this month, explaining “I, for sure, now have a lot more insight and especially all the worries.”

The actress continued, “I think it also gives you extra strength because it's like it's beyond you. It's not just you or survival. You need to stay alive to make sure that you can take care of these young children.”