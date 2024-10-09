Alicia Vikander brought an unexpected touch to a time-tested silhouette last night as she attended the Zurich Film Festival premiere of her new thriller movie, The Assessment. Her black gown’s plunging neckline might have been enough for others, but she upped the ante with some artful and intricate draping.

Vikander slipped in a custom Louis Vuitton confection. Of course, a plunging front isn’t exactly revolutionary but Vikander’s was trimmed with elegant draping along one half of the bodice. The detail trailed to the backside of the dress and its skirt where a large, folded portion connected to a floor-length train.

Here, Vikander nodded to the timeless silhouette with her outfit while also providing some unexpected and futuristic interest. Yes, there’s a risqué neckline, but her dress is unique in its sculptural, almost sci-fi draping. Vikander finished off her modern goddess gown in peak Hollywood style with blinding chandelier earrings and a slicked-back hairdo.

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Vikander’s film festival outing follows her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2025 runway show. The actress joined the likes of Zendaya and Cate Blanchett on the front row where she, again, reimagined another celebrity staple. In a mesh polka dot skirt, Vikander interpreted the sheer fabric craze with something as laid-back as a gray sweatshirt. She finished off her outfit with a structured handbag and a large statement belt.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Vikander’s recent string of outfits all have one underlying thing in common: subverted classics. The actress, almost always outfitted in Nicholas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton, has found her niche in quirky, elegant looks that reconstruct simple silhouettes. In the case of her latest appearance, that meant amping up a glamorous red carpet gown with sculptural, art-like draping.