Alicia Vikander Makes a Sheer Party Skirt Work For Fall Weather

While some are busy wearing sheer skirts with going out tops, Alicia Vikander just styled her see-through bottom with comfort in mind. The actress mixed a see-through party skirt with a luxe, cozy sweater during Louis Vuitton’s spring 2025 runway show today.

Vikander stepped out to Paris Fashion Week in a mesh maxi skirt that flashed her black skivvies underneath. There might be a few riskier dressers out there who would have paired this skirt with a matching bra top. Vikander instead styled hers with a gray sweatshirt—albeit, an elevated sweatshirt that was trimmed with leather along the shoulders. She belted the piece at the waist and scrunched its sleeves for a casual effect.

Sheer fabrics continue to have a chokehold on celebrity fashion and Vikander’s show look keyed everyone in on how to style the trend for fall weather. There’s her cozy top, of course. But the actress also finished off her look with some black riding boots. They weren’t Irina Shayk-level in terms of height, but they still helped to prove that sheer isn’t seasonal—especially if you’re wearing the right shoes.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vikander isn’t the only actress who’s abided by a similar formula while in Paris recently. Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Dior show last week in a crochet look worn alongside some chunky gladiator boots. Like Vikander, Taylor-Joy’s pairing of a non-summer shoe with something practically made for warm weather (a sheer skirt) nodded to the “wrong shoe” theory. And while ballet flats or stilettos might have been the more predictable choice for both of these outfits, the pop of black from underneath their skirts made for a nice feature.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s also refreshing to see that both Taylor-Joy and Vikander agree that not everything in an outfit has to be sheer. Yes, they both flashed their underwear. But Vikander especially turned her look into an opportunity to wear something suited for a night out alongside something perfect for lounging around the house in.