With boots as high as Irina Shayk’s who needs pants? The Russian model just shared a mirror selfie from her time at Paris Fashion Week that paired the tiniest of lace dresses with the boldest and biggest pair of thigh-high boots we’ve seen in a while.

As of late, Shayk has revamped her off-duty style employing a formula that mixes elements of delicate intimacy with some hard edge. Here, she brought the intimacy with an ivory micro-mini dress trimmed with lace along the neckline, sleeves, and hem. The boots provided the edge. The slick pair went all the way up to her thighs (almost to her hips, really) and featured a sculptural block heel.

This black-and-white look certainly brought that streak to the extreme. Though it’s in line with some of Shayk’s other recent stand-out fits. There’s usually some sort of taupe or all-black boot, definitely a slinky little dress, and perhaps a structured handbag for good measure.

@irinashayk

Shayk showed off another Fashion Week look that consisted of a bodycon dress complete with sheer paneling. It looks like she swapped out her sculptural shoes from earlier for some more typical heel boots.

Last week, Shayk bridged the divide between naked fashion and high fashion to attend Rosalìa’s 32nd birthday. She dug up a polka dot Comme des Garçons mini dress from the brand’s fall 2008 collection inspired by the art of “bad taste.” Of course, the avant-garde piece had a bit of the va-va-voom detailing Shayk is accustomed to. The sides of the dress were completely slit open and held together by black belts.

@irinashayk @irinashayk INFO 1/2

The tiny dress, big boot combination is quickly becoming Shayk’s go-to look regardless of the season. She’s tested out the pairing during the cusp of summer, court-side at a November NBA game and, now, at the height of fall.