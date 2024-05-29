Irina Shayk’s boots were made for walkin’. This week, the runway star has been placing her bet on skimpy summer dresses—paired with a hint of the no-pants trend, of course—and some major knee-high footwear.

On Wednesday, Shayk was spotted walking her pooch in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood while wearing a look that only a supermodel of her stature could pull off. Shayk offered up a twist on the Canadian tuxedo with a denim blouse that she left partially unbuttoned. From there, the model layered another denim shacket (shirt jacket, that is) on top of her look and slipped into a pair of teensy jean hot pants that featured a ruffled hem. Shayk continued to build off the Western vibe of her ready-to-wear with fringe-trimmed boots. Her knee-high pair were designed in a black suede fabric that was accented by silver stud details, a metallic toe cap, and a pretty sizable heel. It was all a bit Cowboy Carter casual, actually.

Shayk topped off her dog walking outfit with some sleek black shades, gold hoop earrings, and a fresh face of makeup. Much like her friend and fellow New York resident Emily Ratajkowski, Shayk is out and about on the Big Apple streets on the daily. But, unlike Ratajkowski who slips on a pair of sensible sneakers every now and then, Shayk seems to gravitate towards towering footwear instead.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Shayk was seen running errands in a mini slip dress that she amped up with a wild footwear choice. She wore a slouchy pair of black and white zebra boots that carried a lower profile than her fringe ones, but still made just as much of an impact. Her shoes featured a kitten heel and a pointed-toe silhouette that finishing off just below the knee. The supermodel styled her LBD with the same cat-eye shades and gold hoop earrings she wore the next day.

A supermodel? In boots? Groundbreaking, we know. But still, it’s relevant that Shayk would prefer to dress up her more casual street-style outfits with something the average fashionista would save for a night on the town. Anything for the sake of fashion.