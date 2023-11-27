For fashion girls, sitting court side at an NBA game is as much about showcasing a look as it is watching hoops. Over the weekend, all eyes (well, at least ours) were on Emily Ratajkowksi and Irina Shayk as they posted up at Madison Square Garden on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the New York Knicks’ victory over the Miami Heat. The following day, Shayk took to Instagram to share an inside look at the pair’s night out and just how they both fashioned lingerie dressing for fall weather.

The Russian muse sported a plunging, champagne color slip dress set off by crisscrossing straps at the bodice. Shayk’s leggy dress was accented by black lace trim along the hemline as well as a simple keyhole detail up top. While Shayk might have worn the lingerie piece solo in warmer climates, Manhattan’s brisk weather called for her to add in some fall staples. She topped off her party dress with an edgy black bomber jacket and a pair of statement heel boots. Elsewhere, she went with silver hoop earrings and natural, dewy glam to complete the ensemble.

Ratajowski, on the other hand, appeared to take a break from her carousel of fall trenches for the occasion. The model’s lingerie piece came in the form of an ab-baring knit bandeau bra which, despite being slightly less flashy than Shayk’s mini dress, provided the perfect base for Ratajkowski to build her look around.

@irinashayk

Ratajowski’s outfit had a very 2000s “tiny top, big bottom” feel—as evidenced by the larger-than-life gold belt that was holding up her low-rise parachute pants. Following the cue of her gal pal, the author also opted for heeled boots with a slightly more angular toe, a flashy herringbone necklace, and dainty gold hoops.Shayk also posted a close-up selfie of the duo to which Ratajkowski replied “Love you.” The sporting venue of the pair’s night out might have had Shayk thinking of her former fling with NFL star Tom Brady. But her and Ratajkowski’s lingerie looks proved that there’s nothing quite like a Girls’ Night Out.