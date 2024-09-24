Anya Taylor-Joy may have been sitting on the Dior front row today, but her latest outfit would have functioned just as well on the beaches of St. Tropez. Taylor-Joy looked like a crochet fantasy come to life in Paris, wearing a goddess-worthy sheer set with some typically fall boots.

Taylor-Joy joined the likes of Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, and Jisoo to take in Dior’s spring 2025 runway show. Instead of choosing something like all-black suiting or bulky outerwear, the actress slipped into a cream-colored crochet tank top with knitted details that depicted flora, fauna, and seashells. She paired it with a floor-length skirt. In a move to satisfy Paris’s fall temperatures, Taylor-Joy completed her outfit with some calf-length black stompers.

Taylor-Joy, out for a stroll earlier this month in London, proved that she’s just as well versed in transitional style as she is in goddess dressing with a longline coat and a micro-mini skirt. Her Dior look, however, presented the case that crochet pieces could be considered an all-weather staple.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, guests at the Dior show kept to a typically cold weather color palette and silhouettes. Blackpink’s Jisoo donned an edgy black top with grommet detailing along the shoulders. She brought the party down below with a fully fringe maxi skirt and knee-high sock boots. Natalie Portman continued her medieval style streak by wearing a gothic studded skirt next to a lace-up jacket and riding boots. Both Jennifer Garner and Rosalía opted for plunging v-neck looks, with the former accessorizing her’s with a gray wool coat.

David Fisher/Shutterstock GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/4

With her see-through crochet fantasy and gladiator boots, Taylor-Joy stood out from the pack for all the right reasons. Some could consider wearing summery crochet with slick combat boots an example of the “wrong shoe theory,” but this pairing felt oh-so right.