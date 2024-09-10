A rock conert, a board meeting, - cocktail party, or just a trip to the Tesco? Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest London outfit is ready for just about anything (or any temperature). While out for a stroll over the weekend, the actress mixed and matched a traditionally warm weather silhouette with some heavy duty outerwear.

Taylor-Joy began her off-duty look with a graphic white tee that was printed with the image of a red sports car across the front. She flaunted a bit of leg by pairing her top with a denim micro-mini skirt. Instead of a comfortable “fall” shoe like a chunky sneaker or ballet flats, Taylor-Joy wore a pair of high-gloss stilettos that were begging to be taken for a night out. The actress cloaked herself in a longline Thom Browne coat just in case she caught a bit of that London breeze. Her jacket featured navy and white pin stripes, a gold statement button, and the brand’s iconic tri-color piping at the hemline. Taylor-Joy finished off her outfit with a tousled hairdo and gold earrings.

NASH / BACKGRID

September weather is notoriously non-committal, but thankfully, Taylor-Joy has found the perfect formula here. She has the tiny top and micro skirt for when things heat up mid-afternoon and the ideal wool coat to keep herself warm both in the morning and when the sun begins to set.

Taylor-Joy has been testing out this transitional formula—tiny bottoms and a big, big coat—since, really, the start of this summer. In June, the actress attended the Glastonbury Music Festival in a wet-look t-shirt dress worn under a military-style cargo jacket. On that occasion, she paired her look with practical sneakers and black glasses.

During Dior’s Scotland show just a few weeks before, Taylor-Joy accented a black turtleneck dress with matching garters and a slick suit jacket. The more formal twist on transitional style was made complete with black heel boots.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Clearly, Taylor-Joy’s transitional wardrobe of party dresses, micro-mini skirts, and oversize outerwear has her more than ready for what’s to come this fall.