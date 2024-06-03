Anya Taylor-Joy has spent much of the last month promoting her new film, Furiosa, on a worldwide press tour. Now that the movie is finally out (and receiving overall positive reviews, despite a slow box officer performance), the actress is able to return to her favorite pastimes: supporting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior and eschewing pants.

On Monday, Taylor-Joy attended the Dior 2025 cruise show, held at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland. The actress arrived to the event to support Chiuri as a longtime ambassador of the brand. And while many other attendees, like fellow ambassador Jennifer Lawrence, opted for Mob Wife-adjacent ensembles, Taylor-Joy forged her own path when it came to her look, opting to embrace what seems to be a recurring signature: going pantsless.

Taylor-Joy posed in front of a blooming wall of flowers ahead of the presentation, wearing a gray wool blazer propped onto her shoulders. Underneath the jacket seemed to be a black bodysuit, featuring a turtleneck top. It was a simple look, spiced up by the addition of stirrup-style tights, which tucked into a pair of square-toed patent leather boots.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Taylor-Joy has displayed an inspiring amount of pantsless styles, from the blazer sans bottoms she wore to a Furiosa photocall in London, to the bodysuit she donned at the film’s UK premiere. Now, she’s bringing the look to Scotland with an ensemble that combines classic businesswear with an equestrian twist. If anything, Taylor-Joy, and specifically this outfit, proves you can make any ensemble pantsless if you try hard enough.