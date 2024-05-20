The final stretch of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa press fashion is completely pants optional. Over the weekend, the actress subverted the businesswoman look by way of some on-theme Furiosa accessories, a pair of sky-high shoes, and a very leggy silhouette.

On Saturday, Taylor-Joy stepped out to a photo call in London while wearing a full archival look from Maison Margiela’s fall 2016 couture collection. The actress turned her ’80s-inspired olive green blazer, which featured statement lapels and wide shoulders, into a mini dress by way of a few key details. Taylor-Joy brought her look from the boardroom to Furiosa by layering a military-esque corset on top of her blazer. She then continued to cinch her figure to the extremes by fastening a brown leather belt complete with a statement silver buckle over her edgy lingerie piece. The result was both a twist on the pantsless trend as well as a continuation of Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa press wardrobe that has been all about dark, glamorous pieces and avant-garde shapes.

Taylor-Joy topped off her look with a casual, slicked-back hairdo, a glossy nude lip, and smokey eye makeup. Her platform shoes, complete with thick ankle straps and silver bauble details, proved to be the perfect finishing touch.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy and her stylist Ryan Hastings plucked this particular look from John Galliano’s Maison Margiela collection that he presented in 2016. Fittingly, this isn’t the first time Taylor-Joy has worn Galliano’s Margiela in recent months. Back in February, she dazzled in a witchy couture look from that Margiela runway show during the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York City.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga officially hits theaters this week which means the actress’s string of press appearances is coming to an end. Throughout the past few weeks, though, Taylor-Joy has continued to show off the true versatility of her style. There have been plenty of on-theme moments like a Balmain suit of armor and vintage Paco Rabanne chainmail as well as classic turns like her Dior ball gown and sheer wedding dress she wore at Cannes. And before her latest moment in London, Taylor-Joy treated the red carpet to yet another pantless fashion moment. Clearly, she likes a theme.