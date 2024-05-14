Anya Taylor-Joy is either ready for the beach, her own destination wedding, or another Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

The Mad Max: Furiosa star was spotted in Paris Tuesday wearing a sheer, strapless, white bustier gown adorned with embroidered white flowers. The gown is part of Jacquemus’ Le Marriage collection and will set you back $2,320, according to the fashion house’s website. She accessorized the look with a pair of strappy white heels and an oversized, structured straw sun hat tied at the neck.

It’s not even her first big hat moment of the week. On Monday, she appeared in Cannes wearing a strapless, orange gown from ATLEIN's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, with a massive floppy hat also from Jacquemus. Packing lots of items designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus for Cannes makes a certain amount of sense. The designer was born in the South of France, and his clothing almost always bears the marks of inspiration from the region.

Taylor-Joy, after all, always knows how to dress for a theme. She and her Mad Max: Furiosa press tour style have been making waves all over the globe. Earlier this month, she wowed in a leather LBD by Acne in Los Angeles. At a photo call in Mexico City on May 7, she donned a sculptural, metal Balmain mini-dress.