Anya Taylor-Joy’s Leather LBD Fits Her Like a Glove

Anya Taylor-Joy is treating her Furiosa press fashion to a strong dose of motorcycle leather. Yesterday, the actress continued her theme-dressing streak while promoting her upcoming Mad Max film in Los Angeles.

Taylor-Joy sported a bodycon LBD from Acne Studio’s fall 2024 collection to attend a Furiosa screening. Her dress featured an array of edgy biker details like a fully zipped front, an exposed pocket at the bodice, and sculptural cap sleeves. Taylor-Joy’s look formed to her figure like a glove, creating an almost molded effect as the hourglass shape progressed. The actress let her runway pull speak mostly for itself here. She styled her LBD with black stilettos, silver earrings, a statement red lip, and a high ponytail that would make Ariana Grande proud.

Ahead of the Furiosa premiere at next week’s Cannes Film Festival, Taylor-Joy has been ramping up her method-dressing streak with her recent appearances. The actress’s press wardrobe has been all about statement silhouettes and hardcore fabrics—from the Balmain suit of armor she wore earlier this week to her latest embrace of rock ’n’ roll leather.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This specific look debuted earlier this year in February during Paris Fashion Week. Like Taylor-Joy’s iteration, the catwalk LBD was styled with a light hand. The Acne Studios designer Jonny Johansson paired the number with silver-trimmed pumps and a slicked-back hairdo.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy and her costar Chris Hemsworth entered their Furiosa screening in style. They were escorted by a masked man down Hollywood Boulevard in a chariot that looked straight out of the Mad Max universe.

HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s latest turn as a young Furiosa in George Miller’s Mad Max prequel has seen her step into the role, which was once played by Charlize Theron, both on and off the red carpet. The actress kicked off her press tour with a bang, stepping out to the film’s Australia premiere in an archival Paco Rabanne look complete with a gilded headpiece. She’s also worn equally edgy looks from the likes of Rick Owens and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, proving that she’s just as comfortable in current season designer as she is in ’90s vintage. As Taylor-Joy jets off to the South of France in the coming days, we can only dream of what she has up her Furiosa sleeve for the Cannes red carpet.