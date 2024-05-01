Is there any better designer to wear while promoting your upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie than Rick Owens? Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa press tour fashion just gave us a definitive answer. Today, the actress brought the Paris catwalks—and one of the city’s edgiest designers—all the way to Sydney, Australia as she attended a media call for the Mad Max movie.

Taylor-Joy slipped into a terracotta-hued look from Owens’s spring 2024 collection. The actress paired a ruched one-shoulder top and an extremely high-waisted mermaid skirt. Taylor-Joy’s leather maxi started just below her bust and featured sculptural pockets near the waist and a slight train along the bottom. Although her top did feature some major asymmetrical details, it served as the perfect accent to the look’s showpiece skirt. Taylor-Joy kept things simple elsewhere as she opted for bronzed glam, a gold cuff, and a pin-straight hair style. The actress also posed with her Furiosa co-star Chris Hemsworth who similarly opted for a look full of earth tones. Hemsworth wore a corduroy olive green suit from Canali that he accented with a white t-shirt and brown workman-style boots.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Owens showcased this outfit back in September during one of his dark catwalk presentations at the Palais de Tokyo plaza. Like Taylor-Joy’s interpretation, accessories were kept to minimum aside from black eye contacts and a pair of the designer’s signature “Kiss” boots.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa style has been heating up over the past few weeks. In early April, the actress officially kicked off her press tour in another off-the-runway look during CinemaCon. This one, courtesy of French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, was created with dozens of black and silver belts. Now, with the movie slated for its grand premiere at Cannes in just two weeks, Taylor-Joy has notched another major fashion win with this Rick Owens set.

Owens and his grunge glam designs feel like a natural choice for a film centered around the post-apocalyptic origin story of Taylor-Joy’s character, Imperator Furiosa. There’s a plenty of elegance within Taylor-Joy’s latest outfit, but also a dystopian edge to keep up her theme dressing streak. Apocalyptic, but make it fashion.