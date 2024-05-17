Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga press tour style just took a sweet turn. She’s fesh off a whirlwind few days at Cannes, during which she dressed in a Jacquemus wedding dress, one massive, floppy straw hat, an ultra-glamorous Dior gown and a cropped, fringed Jil Sander suit with a showgirl-inspired, swim cap-esque headpiece.

Now, for the UK premiere of the film, she swapped out her dresses for a fitted, velvet, off-the-shoulder, black bodysuit with draping, oversized white rosettes, sheer black tights and plenty of diamonds. Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun and she paired the look with black pumps.

The ensemble is a little bit Audrey Hepburn, a little bit Black Swan and a little bit black forest cake, complete with the cherry on top — by way of a cherry red lip.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going pantless is an art that Taylor-Joy pulls off elegantly, joining a legion of celebs like Kristen Stewart, Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber who are committed to keeping the leg-revealing look in fashion.

Taylor-Joy’s latest entry into the pantless pantheon comes courtesy of Giambattista Valli who showed the outfit on the runway for the spring 2024 couture season. The actress decided to ditch the runway hairbow, and paired the piece with black tights and heels instead.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Furiosa’s Cannes world premiere is in the books, but the film won’t be released in theaters until next weekend. Meaning there’s still plenty of time for Taylor-Joy to pull out a few more tricks during the press tour.