Anya Taylor-Joy traded in her oversized straw hats for an intricate headpiece for yet another appearance at Cannes this week. At a photo call for her upcoming Mad Max film Furiosa, which premiered last night to mostly positive reviews, she wore a rave-review-worthy look: a knit jacket and matching skirt from Jil Sander’s fall/winter 2024 collection.

The matching, bouclé cropped jacket and pencil skirt, designed by Jil Sander creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier, featured raw, fringed hem edges at the neck, sleeves, waist and bottom. She paired the look with an intricate chainmail headpiece that also included a face-framing, fringe design. Instead of the red lip she wore to the movie’s premiere the night before, she opted for something a bit rosier and wore another pair of strappy white sandals.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy completely flipped the script from the way the pieces were shown on the runway. At the brand’s show in Milan this past February, the skirt and jacket were shown layered with more pieces, including a torso-lengthening sweater and button-up underneath. Taylor-Joy opted for a different take entirely, highlighting the cropped nature of the jacket.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It’s been a busy week of events for Taylor-Joy and her co-star Chris Hemsworth. On Instagram, she shared a bit of the chaotic schedule on her stories, bouncing around to interviews and showing off her French skills.

Her press tour style thus far has run the gamut from edgy to glamorous. At the premiere, she wowed in a glittering, custom Dior ball gown. Earlier in the week, she was spotted in a sheer, white Jacquemus wedding dress fit for a beach wedding. Prior to her turn at Cannes, she opted more toward black leather mini dresses and sculptural Balmain. Is this what they call multitudes?