Anya Taylor-Joy has thrown a major curveball into her Furiosa wardrobe. Today, the actress took to the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in a princess dress that would make Hollywood royalty jealous.

Taylor-Joy, who plays a young Imperator Furiosa in the Mad Max prequel, slipped into a custom Dior ball gown for the occasion. Her dress featured a strapless bodice complete with structured corset detailing. Much of the dress’s impact, however, lay in both its flared, princess skirt as well as the baubles of rhinestones that glistened as the actress posed for photographs. Taylor-Joy accented her red carpet moment with a sculptural diamond necklace and matching silver earrings. For glam, the actress went with a classic bold red lip and fashioned her hair into a braided updo.

The actress has been treating Cannes to a style tour-de-force since she touched down in the beach town earlier this week. Taylor-Joy kicked things off with a bang on Monday, wearing a ruched sundress and strappy heels that she paired with a statement straw hat from Jacquemus. Just yesterday, Taylor-Joy sported another look from the French brand—this one, a sheer wedding dress. Her latest red carpet look, however, is a major departure from her Furiosa theme dressing that’s taken shape over the past few weeks.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Taylor-Joy and her co-star Chris Hemsworth started press for the George Miller epic, the actress has gone all in on edgy, often archival, looks that channel her on-screen character. She kicked things off with a bang by wearing a vintage Paco Rabanne chainmail dress for the film’s Australia premiere and even followed that up with grunge runway looks from Rick Owens and Acne Studios. Just last week, the star skipped out on the Met Gala to promote the movie in Mexico City while wearing a metal suit of armor from Balmain.

Although Taylor-Joy is one of the more high-profile attendees at this year’s event, her film is debuting “out of competition” meaning that it is not eligible for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or. So, instead of directly referencing her Furiosa role, Taylor-Joy looked to pay homage the divas of Cannes’s past for her debut—grabbing a page out of the Hollywood starlet playbook from the likes of Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn. And, truly, does classic Hollywood glamour ever go out of fashion?