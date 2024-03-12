Are you brave enough to walk the New York City streets in nothing but some skivvies? Well, Kristen Stewart certainly is. Today, the actress said goodbye to her usual uniform of already very tiny hot pants for some even tinier bottoms in the form of knitted briefs.

Stewart, who is in full promotional mode for her latest film Love Lies Bleeding, took to the Big Apple on Tuesday wearing high-cut underwear and...well, that’s about it. Her high-wasted pair featured a chevron stitch pattern and a cream color way that was accented by dark brown trim. Although Stewart has been leaning into all-black with her recent press looks, this time, the actress went all in on Springtime neutrals.

She accented her knitted undergarment, which she paired with sheer tights, by sporting a cropped collared shirt (of which she only closed one button) and a flesh-toned bandeau. Nowadays, celebrities testing out the no pants trend is, really, as common as them actually wearing pants. Still, despite her penchant for flashing a bit of leg, Stewart has yet to strip down to just her undies until now. She did recently pose on the cover of Rolling Stone in a jock strap, but it’s one thing to pull of the no pants trend in a photography studio and an entirely different beast to actually champion it during a random Tuesday afternoon.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Per usual, Stewart topped off her look with a chic, cool girl edge. She slipped into a pair of chestnut brown stilettos which she styled with round sunglasses and a quilted Chanel bag. For the ultimate finishing touch, Stewart treated her mullet ‘do to lots of volume and ’80s-inspired waves.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart kicked off her Loves Lies Bleeding press circuit in a very meta all-black singlet (if you haven’t seen the lesbian bodybuilder drama, her choice to put a high fashion twist on gym clothes was rather apropos) followed by a sheer, backless going out top paired with a leg-baring maxi skirt. With each and every look outdoing the next in terms of wow-factor, it truly was only a matter of when, not if, the actress would test drive the no pants trend for herself. Luckily for Stewart (and her legs), New York City is experiencing its first bout of Springtime weather this week.