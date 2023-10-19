Kristen Stewart Is Bringing Back The Hot Skort

Kristen Stewart isn’t afraid of a pair of hot pants. Remember when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a history-making pair of shorts? Well, Stewart was in New York City on Wednesday to promote her brand new queer ghost hunting series Living for the Dead. And naturally, she debuted another leggy look for the occasion.

On top, the actress ditched her usual Chanel wears in favor of a Thom Browne Prince of Wales blazer. The piece featured a plaid, black-and-white check print as well as a button at the center which helped in revealing a sliver of her lace bra. Though the Stewart of the past may have opted for a matching bottom (she does love a tweed set, after all) the actress went in a direction this time around.

While going pantsless would have been very on trend, it seems that Stewart isn’t fully committed to the style just yet. Instead she opted for what appeared to be another hot short, but was in fact, a hot skort. Gasp!

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The pair were from upcycled brand Bettter and featured a high-waist and slight slits on either side. As she moved, the skort qualities of the piece were made known with the short legs poking out slightly over the skirt portion.

To round out the very business casual ensemble, Stewart added in tinted aviators, a lunchbox-style bag, and a pair of black Chanel loafers. Quite poetically, the 33-year-old wore another pair of statement-making bottoms for a dinner hosted by the French brand back in September.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

This pair were sadly without skirt and were slilghtly longer than some of her more daring picks. And instead of tailoring up top, she went with a clingy tank top and a statement gold belt. Loafers, too, made an appearance.

Living for the Dead find Stewart in producer mode, and she’s teamed up with the crew behind Queer Eye for the series. It follows a team of five queer ghost hunters as they traverse the country investigating supernatural activity. Speaking of things that still haunt gay people, Stewart also had an accidental and now viral close call with Ramona Singer yesterday.