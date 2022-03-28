True to form, Kristen Stewart didn’t play by the rules when she showed up to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. In fact, the 31-year-old actor—who is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Lady Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer—made history as the first person to ever step onto the ceremony’s red carpet wearing formal short shorts. The silhouette is a familiar one for K-Stew: she completed the look with a matching silky black blazer and a white blouse held together by a single button. (Scandalous as that may seem, we wouldn’t be surprised if she eschewed a shirt altogether.) As usual—though she has admittedly branched out to different houses and labels as of late—the look came courtesy of Chanel. She also wore stilettos, but there’s a good chance she’ll be swapping those out for sneakers the moment she steps off the red carpet.

Stewart has been loud and proud that she’s engaged to Dylan Meyer as of late, and her screenwriter fiancée was right there by her side, making for the couple’s most high-profile joint appearance yet. Meyer matched Stewart, though somewhat less daringly; she more pants instead of shorts and did up double the amount of buttons (meaning just two).

Photo by Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

While Stewart’s are undeniably more out-there, she isn’t alone in wearing shorts to the Oscars. His were only knee-length, but Pharrell Williams made waves when he wore a somewhat similar ensemble to the Academy Awards in 2014. Demi Moore put him to shame 25 years earlier when she turned up to the ceremony’s 1989 edition wearing bike shorts designed by... Demi Moore.