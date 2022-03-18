Ever since the late Karl Lagerfeld appointed her brand ambassador in 2014, the red carpet has been all about Chanel for Kristen Stewart. That’s not to say the 31-year-old Oscar nominee has shied from other labels, but she’s been changing things up more than ever than late while promoting Spencer (which, by the way, was chockfull of the Chanel archives, including a gown that took 1,054 hours to make). After a string of looks by smaller labels like Maticevski and heavyweights like Dolce & Gabbana in recent weeks, Stewart and her stylist Tara Swennen again branched out with a matching yellow striped ensemble by the Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich. The actor completed the look, which she wore while making an appearance in San Francisco, with white Louboutins, and got back to her usual tousled hairstyles with a messy updo.

Stewart and Swennen have proven fond of Alessandra Rich in the past. The designer was also behind the very K-Stew ensemble of short shorts and a blazer atop a bandeau that she wore to a screening of her film Underwater in 2020.

Stewart’s latest appearance comes just over a week before the crowning event of awards season: The 94th annual Academy Awards. There’s no telling what Stewart will turn up wearing on the red carpet, but the real question remains who will come out on top in the race for Best Actress. Jessica Chastain’s chances are looking more and more likely after her surprise win for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Critics Choice Awards, but Stewart undoubtedly remains a top contender.