Kristen Stewart Wowed in White for a Glam Date Night With Fiancé Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart pulled off a major style shake-up when she stepped out for the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Oscar Nominees Night in Los Angles on Monday night with fiancé Dylan Meyer by her side. The 31-year-old Spencer actress, had earlier in the day, shown up in her customary Chanel for the officials Oscars nominee luncheon, but let her hair down for a sleek modern bombshell look made up of an ivory strapless top paired with a cream-colored pencil skirt by the Melbourne-based label Maticevski.
Of course, in a very K-Stew move, upon stepping off the red carpet, she swapped out her Louboutins for sneakers and bulky gym socks. Meyer, who is currently working on a TV show starring Stewart, also went with a teeny white top.
If all goes according to plan, don’t be surprised when Stewart pulls off another unexpected style move on her wedding day, too. “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot," the actor told Vanity Fair last November. “I want to see [Meyer] laugh hysterically when she sees me in a faux-tuxedo T-shirt.”