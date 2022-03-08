Kristen Stewart pulled off a major style shake-up when she stepped out for the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Oscar Nominees Night in Los Angles on Monday night with fiancé Dylan Meyer by her side. The 31-year-old Spencer actress, had earlier in the day, shown up in her customary Chanel for the officials Oscars nominee luncheon, but let her hair down for a sleek modern bombshell look made up of an ivory strapless top paired with a cream-colored pencil skirt by the Melbourne-based label Maticevski.

Of course, in a very K-Stew move, upon stepping off the red carpet, she swapped out her Louboutins for sneakers and bulky gym socks. Meyer, who is currently working on a TV show starring Stewart, also went with a teeny white top.

Kristen Stewart in Maticevski at the Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts in Beverly Hills, California on March 7, 2022. Photo by Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Maticevski paired with Nikes at the Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts in Beverly Hills, California on March 7, 2022. Photo by Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer at the Hollywood Reporter Nominees Night presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts at Spago in Beverly Hills, California on March 7, 2022. Photo by Sara Jaye via Getty Images

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage via Getty Images

If all goes according to plan, don’t be surprised when Stewart pulls off another unexpected style move on her wedding day, too. “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot," the actor told Vanity Fair last November. “I want to see [Meyer] laugh hysterically when she sees me in a faux-tuxedo T-shirt.”