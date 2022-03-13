AWARDS SEASON

Critics Choice Awards 2022 Fashion: All the Red Carpet Looks

Kristen Stewart with her hands on her hips at the Critics Choice Awards 2022
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

After a two-month delay, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are finally being presented live tonight in a special global telecast from both Los Angeles and London. The evening is dedicated to honoring the year’s best performances in film and television with Succession garnering eight nominations and Belfast and West Side Story each receiving 11 nods. The ceremony has been one of the smaller players on the awards season circuit in years past, but in the absence of a Golden Globes telecast this year, it’s proven to be a major red carpet moment for both the nominees and presenters. Check back here throughout the night as we track every major fashion moment, from Squid Games breakout star HoYeon Jung’s sculptural Louis Vuitton to Pose star Hailie Sahar’s Rick Owens cocoon.

Lady Gaga
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

In custom Gucci and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Selena Gomez
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and jewelry by Maison Boucheron.

Kristen Stewart
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Rita Moreno
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Greta Constantine.

HoYeon Jung
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Julie de Libran couture and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Lakeith Stanfield
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Halle Berry
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Turner-Smith in Gucci.

Elle Fanning
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jean Smart
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Valentino couture. Clutch by Rodo and timepiece by Girard-Perregaux.

Jared Leto
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Aunjanue Ellis
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Alan Kim
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Alana and Este Haim
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Margaret Qualley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Hannah Einbinder
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Ariana DeBose
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and jewelry by Chopard.

Dominique Jackson
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Rachel Zegler
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Ora in Elie Saab couture and Waititi in a timepiece by Omega.

Kristen Wiig
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

In Rodarte. Shoes by Femme LA and jewelry by Prasi.

Thuso Mbedu
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Christian Dior and jewelry by Pomellato.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Valentino couture and jewelry by Pomellato.

Nicole Beyer
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In custom Christian Siriano and jewelry by Neil Lane Couture.

Molly Shannon
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and clutch by Rodo.

Kristin Chenoweth
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Pamela Rolland.

Indya Moore
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

In made-to-measure Chloé and jewelry by Maison Boucheron.

Kaitlyn Dever
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Demi Singleton
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu.

Ella Purnell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Hailie Sahar
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Rick Owens.

Angelica Ross
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Jasmin Savoy Brown
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

In Prada.

Marlee Matlin
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana and jewelry by Fernando Jorge.

Juliette Lewis
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti.

Paulina Alexis
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Kelly Hu
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Coral Peña
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Robin Thede
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images
Zoey Deutch
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Peyton List
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Yanina Couture.

Rob Morgan
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Maria Bakalova
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images

In Balmain.

Mychal-Bella Bowman
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Wrenn Schmidt
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

In custom Greta Constantine. Shoes by Stuart Weitzman, clutch by Tyler Ellis, and jewelry by Anabela Chan.

Yurel Echezarreta
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Mayim Bialik
Photo by Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Lee Yoo-mi
Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images