After a two-month delay, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are finally being presented live tonight in a special global telecast from both Los Angeles and London. The evening is dedicated to honoring the year’s
best performances in film and television with Succession garnering eight nominations and Belfast and West Side Story each receiving 11 nods. The ceremony has been one of the smaller players on the awards season circuit in years past, but in the absence of a Golden Globes telecast this year, it’s proven to be a major red carpet moment for both the nominees and presenters. Check back here throughout the night as we track every major fashion moment, from Squid Games breakout star HoYeon Jung’s sculptural Louis Vuitton to Pose star Hailie Sahar’s Rick Owens cocoon. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
In custom Gucci and jewelry by Tiffany & Co.
In custom Louis Vuitton and jewelry by Maison Boucheron.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
In Julie de Libran couture and jewelry by Fred Leighton.
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
In custom Oscar de la Renta.
In Valentino couture. Clutch by Rodo and timepiece by Girard-Perregaux.
In Carolina Herrera and jewelry by Chopard.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Ora in Elie Saab couture and Waititi in a timepiece by Omega.
In Rodarte. Shoes by Femme LA and jewelry by Prasi.
In Christian Dior and jewelry by Pomellato.
In Valentino couture and jewelry by Pomellato.
In custom Christian Siriano and jewelry by Neil Lane Couture.
In Carolina Herrera and clutch by Rodo.
In Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.
In made-to-measure Chloé and jewelry by Maison Boucheron.
In Dolce & Gabbana and jewelry by Fernando Jorge.
In custom Greta Constantine. Shoes by Stuart Weitzman, clutch by Tyler Ellis, and jewelry by Anabela Chan.
