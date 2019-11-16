A Visual Appreciation of Kristen Stewart’s Refusal to Wear a Shirt

Kristen Stewart is reliably as entertaining on-screen as she is off it. Observe, for example, the looks she wore throughout the Charlie’s Angels press tour, which fashion Twitter followed with baited breath. It’s not just about what Stewart is sporting, but what she isn’t: a shirt—at least in the classic sense of the word. The actor, who turned 31 on Friday, has been testing its limits for a full five years now, ever since she turned up on the red carpet of a New York Film Festival premiere in an unbuttoned blazer, matching red trousers, and absolutely nothing else. Behold her bare torso in all its glory, from that historic day right up to the present, here. Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart attends a special fan screening of
Underwater at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on January 07, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kristen Stewart attends the 54th New York Film Festival’s
Certain Women premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on October 3, 2016, in New York City.
Kristen Stewart attends the
Rebel in the Rye New York Premiere at Metrograph on September 6, 2017, in New York City.
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel cruise 2018 collection photo-call, at Le Grand Palais on May 3, 2018, in Paris.
Kristen Stewart walks the red carpet in protest of the lack of female filmmakers honored throughout the history of the festival at the screening of
Girls of The Sun ( Les Filles Du Soleil) during the 71st-annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals, on May 12, 2018, in Cannes, France.
Kristen Stewart is seen arriving at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week haute couture summer 2020 on January 22, 2019, in Paris.
Kristen Stewart stops by AT&T on Location during the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, at Hotel Le Germain, on September 6, 2019 in Toronto.
Kristen Stewart attends the
Seberg photo-call during the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 20, 2019, in San Sebastian, Spain.
Kristen Stewart attends the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner honoring Elizabeth Banks at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on September 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills.
Kristen Stewart arrives at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival at Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center on October 7, 2019, in San Rafael, California.
Kristen Stewart visits ABC’s
Good Morning America in Times Square on November 6, 2019, in New York City.
Kristen Stewart attends the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on November 8, 2019, in Beverly Hills.
Kristen Stewart delivering her monologue while guest-starring on
Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2019, in New York City.