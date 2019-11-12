Kristen Stewart has been on a press tour to promote the reboot of Charlie’s Angels . She’s been uncharacteristically open about her personal life, revealing details from painful moments in her past–she spoke with Howard Stern about her breakup with Robert Pattinson, and the slut-shaming on a massive scale that took place in its wake. It’s fascinating to hear about her career evolution, what it’s like to be a Hollywood lifer. “The film industry is so fear-based," she told Stern. "They're idiots. Take a little risk and make something good, people will watch it and pay you."

And on a lighter note, she’s also been dressing really, really well.

Stewart is something of a style icon, especially to fashion Twitter (á la Shia LaBeouf), and she’s really been doing some fan service lately. She’s been promoting Charlie’s Angels in New York City for about a week, and since her arrival she’s worn a variety of jaw-dropping fits. She kicked things off at a Good Morning America taping on November 6th, to which she wore a slate gray suit by Acne Studios. The look featured high-waisted, wide-legged pants and a broad-shouldered cropped blazer, like a slashed up version of a zoot suit. Instead of a shirt, Stewart went for an angular bra top paired with layered chains.

Pinterest Kristen Stewart visits "Good Morning America" in Times Square on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney

After the taping, Stewart exited the studio in a cobalt blue Chanel tweed skirt suit, made more modern with the addition of large cargo pockets. She wore a ribbed crop tank top under the jacket with more chains, and topped the whole thing off with black combat boots, posing like a punk teen in a Maryellen Mark photograph.

Pinterest Kristen Stewart visits' ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) James Devaney

On the 7th, Stewart attended a photocall at the Whitby Hotel in a full streetwear look, wearing pink jeans from Acne Studios’ Blå Konst denim line, a Huf striped Oxford shirt, and a baseball hat from The Sad Studio.

Pinterest : Kristen Stewart attends a photocall for "Charlie's Angels" at the Whitby Hotel on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill

On the 8th, Stewart was back in LA, honoring Charlize Theron at the American Cinematheque Awards. She wore a sharply tailored black suit with a white shirt worn entirely unbuttoned underneath. "This is gonna sound gay as fuck, and by 'gay' I mean cool: She made me believe in actual magic when I worked with her,” Stewart said of Theron.

Pinterest Kristen Stewart attends the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Cinematheque) Joe Scarnici

And then at the Charlie’s Angels official Los Angeles premiere on the 11th, Stewart sported a glittering beaded rainbow minidress from rising British label Germanier. Designer Kevin Germanier, a Central Saint Martins graduate who went on to work for Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton, only uses discarded beads, upcycling them. A sustainable look!

Pinterest Kristen Stewart arrives for the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" held at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Albert L. Ortega

