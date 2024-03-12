Kristen Stewart kicked off her Love Lies Bleeding press tour in a very meta high fashion singlet. Now, the actress has found the latest notch in her method dressing belt: a sheer, spider web top. During an appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stewart went in all on monochrome like only she could.

Stewart hit the New York City streets on Monday wearing a full look from the French brand Mônot’s pre-fall 2024 collection. The hero piece of Stewart’s outfit turned out to be a sparkly, see-through going out top complete with layers of black fringe. The flashy piece featured a halter neckline and a completely open back accented by three thin spaghetti straps. Stewart paired her party top with a office-worthy maxi skirt (complete with a sizable slit in the back, of course) and square-framed sunglasses.

While Stewart’s latest look isn’t exactly as on the nose as her premiere outfit, she’s clearly been taking a very specific approach in how she’s promoting her new project. Her signature hot pants have been put on pause (at least, for now) and Chanel tweed has been replaced with edgier, all-black numbers like this monochrome moment.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart’s outfit turned out to be a party in both the front and back. The cut of the Mônot top exposed much of the actress’ back while the slit of her maxi skirt was the perfect length to show off her sheer Wolford stockings and Chanel heels. The actress rounded everything out with a quilted top handle bag, tousled updo, and minimal makeup.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the night, Stewart was spotted leaving the late show where she switched out her plunging party top for a “Camp Stewart” t-shirt and a knee-length black skirt (like her longer piece earlier, this one also had a statement slit towards the back). The actress then changed up her Chanel pumps for a pair of white Vans and accessorized everything with a branded baseball cap.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart has always been one of Hollywood’s more experimental dressers—she made Oscars history as the first person to wear shorts on the red carpet, after all—so it’s fitting she’s mixing some of her sultry wardrobe signatures with Tinseltown’s recent go-to: method dressing.